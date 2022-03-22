George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic's One Nation Under A Groove Tour 2022: Tickets and schedule

George Clinton, one of the godfathers of funk music, is all set to bring his Parliament-Funkadelic ensemble back on the road due to popular demand.

After nearly five decades in the game, George Clinton announced his retirement from touring in 2018. But the following year, he brought P-Funk (as Parliament-Funkadelic is collectively referred to) on the road for a farewell tour of sorts, naming it the One Nation Under A Groove Tour.

Two years of pandemic inactivity seems to have made the icon want to give the road another go.

George Clinton and P-Funk's One Nation Under A Groove Tour: Highlights, tickets and more

The current leg of the tour will begin at the Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City on June 15 and will conclude in Napa, California, on August 21, with 17 shows in all.

Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, The Motet, The Floozies, Soul Rebels, Fantastic Negrito, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone and more genre-spanning acts will feature in varied permutations and combinations on the rotating roster of the ensemble's opening acts.

The presale will start on Wednesday, March 23 on the band's official website, with tickets available to the general public starting Friday, March 25 at 12 noon (local time), both via Ticketmaster.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 Tour Dates:

06/15 – New York, NY @ Summerstage Central Park *

06/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^

06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live #

06/30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station $

07/02 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns $

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore !

07/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Wild Acre Live @

07/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot @

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater %

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Craig Ranch Amphitheater &

08/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ~

08/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery +

08/20 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino +

08/21 – Napa, CA @ Charles Krug Winery ~

The additional acts are as follows:

* = w/ Dopapod and Pimps of Joytime,

^ = w/ The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime,

# = w/ The Motet and Pimps of Joytime,

$ = w/ The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime,

! = w/ The Floozies and Pimps of Joytime,

@ = w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime,

% = w/ The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod,

& = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and The Fantastic Negrito,

~ = w/ The Motet and Dopapod, + = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet and Dopapod

Parliament released Medicaid Fraud Dogg (2018), their first full-length album in about 40 years. It was announced last year that Wiz Khalifa would play George Clinton in Spinning Gold, an upcoming biopic about Neil Bogart, who founded the iconic Casablanca Records.

George Clinton's step back into the limelight to give his fans some new grooves will hopefully be an extended one.

