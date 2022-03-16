ODESZA's 'The Return': Electronic duo announces first live show in three years

Legendary indie-electronic duo ODESZA are set to make a massive return to live entertainment.

Returning after a gap of three years, they will return to their hometown of Seattle at 7 PM on July 29 for a massive and sustainably conscious set at the Climate Pledge Arena. The venue is the first net-zero certified arena in the world. It will be ODESZA's largest performance in Seattle to date, with a capacity of over 17,000.

Christened "The Return," this momentous comeback show shows all the signs of a possible tour in late 2022. The announcement was made across ODESZA's social handles.

Additionally, the duo said the following in a press release:

"For our first show back in three years we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown. The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends and family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there."

ODESZA's 'The Return': Highlights, tickets and presale

Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills' last performance was almost three years before the announcement when they closed the curtain on the "A Moment Apart" tour in 2019 with a two-day rager at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

This time around, they will be accompanied by special guest Sylvan Esso and fellow Foreign Family Collective artist ford. Both the acclaimed acts have some Grammy pedigree to their name, as ford was nominated in the category of Best Remixed Recording in 2020, and Esso's scintillating Free Love album garnered a nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album in this year's edition.

ODESZA is known for its incredible live shows, and the much-awaited comeback is sure to have the extravagance fans expect.

Climate Pledge Arena's website reads:

"ODESZA’s live shows have become a thing of legend in the live music industry, so it feels fitting that their first show back in 3 years, “The Return”, will take place in their beloved hometown of Seattle. It will be a A musical homecoming for the WA natives and Western Washington University alums."

Tickets will begin selling on the aforementioned official website on March 18 at 10 AM (PT). A presale is also available on the duo's official website, starting on March 17 at 10 AM (PT).

The duo released their first new song since 2018 in February, namely the single The Last Goodbye, before unveiling a high-voltage music video. They then followed with a stunning single Better Now in early March.

With the early taste of new music, the live comeback of these stalwarts is an awaited event.

