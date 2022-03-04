When do Glastonbury 2022 tickets go on sale again? Resale, line-up, dates, attractions and all you need to know

The iconic Glastonbury Festival is slated to make a much-awaited return to Pilton, Somerset, in June this year after a three-year-long COVID-induced hiatus.

More than 80 acts have already been announced for the five-day event. Among the line-up, Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar have been touted to be the festival's headliners.

The first line-up poster was posted on the festival's Twitter account on Saturday.

Emily Eavis, the event's organizer and part of the family which has overseen every Glastonbury festival, made the following statement while announcing the line-up:

"So excited to be back after such a long break. We've never had two years without a Glastonbury festival before - and it really feels like we all need it, to be honest. Everywhere I go, people come up and they tell me the stories of how they've been waiting. This is the biggest build-up ever."

While the festival tickets have been sold out for a while, a resale is in the offing, providing eager fans with a glimmer of hope.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Line-up, tickets and highlights

The Glastonbury Festival is renowned for being a melting pot of dance, comedy, theater, circus, cabaret, and other arts in addition to contemporary music, making its line-up an ever-expanding affair.

Sir McCartney is slated to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 25, exactly one week after he turns 80. The former Beatle last played the festival in 2004, and was slated to headline the event in 2020 before it was canceled. Interestingly, he will be the festival's oldest headliner.

On the other hand, Friday's headliner Billie Eilish will become the festival's youngest headliner. Pulitzer-winning rap savant Kendrick Lamar will grace the festival's curtain call on Sunday.

Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Foals, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, IDLES, Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Megan Thee Stallion, Turnstile, Burna Boy, Caribou, Wolf Alice, Charli XCX, Elbow, Doja Cat, Fontaines D.C., Khruangbin, and Sigrid are just a few of the acts set to perform in addition to the headliners.

Hundreds of additional artists will be revealed over the coming days, with the full line-up being confirmed in May.

The festival had previously been announced to be 'sold out,' but a resale of tickets will take place on March 24 and March 27 for coach and general sale tickets on the festival's official website, but tickets are notoriously difficult to obtain as they sell out in a split.

It will be especially hard to obtain tickets this year, as fans who had tickets for 2020’s canceled event have been able to roll over their passes twice due to the festival having to be postponed.

The organizers made the following statement:

‘As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022."

Eavis has also announced that proceeds from this year's Glastonbury festival will go towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as the festival's regular charities, WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.

This performing arts festival derives inspiration from the ethos of the hippie, the counterculture of the 1960s, and the free-festival movement. The line-up, especially the inclusion of a British icon such as Sir Paul, promises another iteration which will solidify the place of the event in British culture.

