"If she wants that money" - Wiz Khalifa would like to see Kayla Harrison stay in the PFL

Wiz Khalifa is certainly down to sign Kayla Harrison back into the PFL.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the popular American rapper and PFL co-owner was asked if the promotion was trying to bring back Kayla Harrison. In response, Khalifa stated that Harrison was welcome to re-sign with the promotion if she wanted the dollar bills:

"If she wants that money... Absolutely! I want anybody and everybody that wants to compete. Come get paid."

Harrison won the women's lightweight final in the headliner of the 2021 PFL Championship after submitting Taylor Guardado in the second round. Since then, she has been a free agent and has hinted at possible moves to the UFC and Bellator MMA.

Various reports had suggested that she would re-sign with the PFL. However, Harrison's future remains uncertain due to an apparent breakdown in negotiations with the promotion.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Talks between Kayla Harrison and the PFL have hit a snag at the 11th hour, I’m told.



Talks between Kayla Harrison and the PFL have hit a snag at the 11th hour, I'm told.



They aren't dead but road blocks have materialized. She is now assessing her next move and nothing is being ruled out.

Kayla Harrison opens up about last-minute issues with the PFL which stalled re-signing plans with the promotion

After talks with the PFL were reportedly halted, Kayla Harrison recently shared her opinion on what's next in her MMA career.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Harrison revealed that she had been almost entirely sure about signing for a third season with the PFL. However, she was forced to reconsider her decision due to last-minute changes to her deal:

"I had thought that I was going to re-sign with the PFL, I was pretty certain that I was going to re-sign for one more year... Other things have happened and there’s some last-minute things happening behind closed doors that mean I’m not entirely sure now what’s going to happen, again."

The 31-year-old is unquestionably one of the most sought-after free agents in combat sports. It will be interesting to see who she signs with next given the willingness of both the UFC and Bellator to add her to their roster.

Edited by Aziel Karthak