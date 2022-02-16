"I don't think we're friends anymore" - Kayla Harrison speaks about her relationship with former roommate Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison has opened up about her relationship with former training partner Ronda Rousey. The two-time Olympic gold-medalist suggested that she and Rousey aren’t friends anymore.

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, the 31-year-old jibed at Olympic bronze-medalist Judoka and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s recent return to the WWE.

Harrison herself dabbled in professional wrestling last year, working for AEW, but later claimed that she’ll never return to it. On being asked whether she’s seen her former teammate and roommate Rousey’s recent return to the world of professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment in the WWE, Harrison stated:

“I have not. But I heard she’s back to – be nice, Kayla – she’s back to doing her thing, her fake thing.” When asked if she’s spoken to Rousey lately, Harrison said, “No. I think we kind of are like; I don’t think we’re friends anymore.”

Raimondi suggested that they’re likely estranged, to which Harrison replied, “We’re estranged; yes, perfect word…we were roommates. We traveled the world together at one point. She was buying me groceries because I was a poor 16-year-old with like five bucks in my account. So, at one point, I really looked up to her and we were close. We were. So, it is sad.”

Kayla Harrison admitted, however, that they could reconnect in the future. Harrison also highlighted that if she and Rousey were to ever team up, they’d dominate their opponents in pro wrestling.

Watch Kayla Harrison’s conversation with Marc Raimondi in the video below:

A dream matchup against Cris Cyborg could be on the cards for Kayla Harrison

Late last year, the stage seemed set for Kayla Harrison to sign with the UFC for a featherweight super-fight against longtime ATT (American Top Team) teammate Amanda Nunes. However, Nunes was beaten by Julianna Pena in a UFC women’s bantamweight title matchup at UFC 269 in December 2021.

This dented fan interest in a potential Harrison-Nunes super-fight even though Nunes still holds the UFC women’s featherweight title. Presently, Harrison is a free agent and is yet to sign a new contract with any MMA promotion.

Harrison is a two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion and undefeated as a professional MMA fighter. She could re-sign with the PFL or perhaps even test herself at featherweight in the UFC.

Regardless, many believe that a dream matchup against Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg could materialize if Harrison signs with Bellator MMA. Fans can expect additional details regarding Harrison’s future to unravel in the weeks to come.

