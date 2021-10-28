"Just a bunch of nerds and losers"- Ronda Rousey's former training partner slams AEW, says she'll never return

Kayla Harrison appeared in AEW once with the American Top Team, but that was enough for the MMA star. Ronda Rousey's former training partner said she wasn't interested in returning to the promotion at all.

American Top Team (ATT) has been a prominent feature of AEW programming recently. Kayla Harrison, who showed up with ATT on AEW just once, recently spoke to Jim Varsallone and said that professional wrestling was for "nerds and losers," and she was not interested in a return:

“I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them... Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kick, I’m going to kick whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do,” Kayla Harrison said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Dan Lambert has rallied UFC stars like Jorge Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, and AEW's Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky), and they've been feuding against the Inner Circle for weeks.

The latest update on American Top Team's feud with Inner Circle in AEW

AEW Showcase @AllEliteFare

#AEWDynamite Sammy vs. Ethan was fabulous. The post-match was too. Run it back sometime, please guys? Sammy vs. Ethan was fabulous. The post-match was too. Run it back sometime, please guys?

#AEWDynamite

On AEW Dynamite's return to Wednesdays, Sammy Guevara retained the TNT Championship against Men of the Year's Ethan Page, continuing the American Top Team vs. Inner Circle feud.

Following the bout, Inner Circle's leader Chris Jericho fired multiple shots at Dan Lambert and Men of the Year before announcing a 5-vs-5 tag team match for Full Gear.

Wednesday's match was the Inner Circle's first major triumph in their ongoing feud against ATT. They previously lost two multi-man matches to Dan Lambert's men.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Men of the Year defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Then, Junior Dos Santos made a successful pro-wrestling debut when he partnered with the Men of the Year and defeated the Inner Circle on a recent episode of Rampage.

The Minnesota Street Fight at Full Gear should provide an exclamation point of the intense rivalry. Perhaps we will see Jorge Masvidal make his AEW in-ring as well.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Angana Roy