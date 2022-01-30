Ronda Rousey returns after nearly 3 years to win the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble 

It's been nearly three long years, but after all the speculation and rumors, Rowdy Ronda Rousey has officially returned to WWE. She came back to become the fifth Women's Royal Rumble winner in 2022.

Rousey's last outing with the company was in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and she hasn't been seen since then on WWE TV.

There were rumors and speculations about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE. While she signed a multi-year contract with WWE in 2018, she only appeared as a superstar for a little over a year.

It was perhaps the most impactful one-year run of any woman in wrestling history, as she is credited for being one of the reasons why women headlined WrestleMania for the first time in 2019.

Ronda Rousey entered the Royal Rumble at No. 28 to make her WWE return. She was a part of the final four involving Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair (2021 winner), and Charlotte Flair (2020 winner). Rousey eliminated The Queen to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Rousey's return is undoubtedly one of the biggest we've seen in a few years, and it marked an already-incredible start to the road to WrestleMania 38.

The former UFC and RAW Women's Champion will now get to face a Titleholder of her choice at WrestleMania 38.

Who will Ronda Rousey choose to face at WrestleMania 38?

Ronda Rousey secured her ticket to WrestleMania 38 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble. There is no indication as to whether she is a face or a heel at the moment.

Given that she has returned after nearly three years, the natural assumption is that she is a babyface. The two Champions she has to choose from will presumably be Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair - her two opponents from WrestleMania 35.

She has a history with both women, but given that she has already faced Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018, there might be more anticipation for a singles match against Becky Lynch. The latter retained the RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble.

Also Read Article Continues below

Unless there is a title change on the road to WrestleMania, we may not have to wait long to hear Rousey's decision.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Alan John