Cris Cyborg predicts that "more big-name fighters" will join Bellator after completing their UFC contracts

Cris Cyborg made the jump to Bellator MMA in 2020 after her incredible run in the UFC.

The 36-year old is a former UFC women’s featherweight champion. After suffering a devastating first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, she got into a nasty spat with UFC president Dana White, which ultimately led to her release from the company.

Soon after, she signed a multi-year deal with Bellator MMA, which was deemed by its president, Scott Coker, to be the biggest contract ever given to a female fighter.

Scott Coker @ScottCoker



Welcome to the family. I am proud to announce that @BellatorMMA has signed @CrisCyborg to the biggest contract in women’s MMA history.Welcome to the family. I am proud to announce that @BellatorMMA has signed @CrisCyborg to the biggest contract in women’s MMA history. Welcome to the family. https://t.co/BQM29cCUP3

Taking to Twitter, Cris Cyborg has now predicted that more high-profile fighters will make the switch to Bellator after completing their UFC contracts.

"You’re going to see more big named fighters complete their contracts and enter free agency. The culture of the @BellatorMMA company is completely different and fighters are starting to recognize that."

@CrisCyborg.com @criscyborg bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Cris Cyborg explains how leaving the UFC for Bellator saved her MMA career 👇 bjpenn.com/mma-news/bella… Cris Cyborg explains how leaving the UFC for Bellator saved her MMA career 👇 bjpenn.com/mma-news/bella… You’re going to see more big named fighters complete their contracts and enter free agency. The culture of the @BellatorMMA company is completely different and fighters are starting to recognize that twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s… You’re going to see more big named fighters complete their contracts and enter free agency. The culture of the @BellatorMMA company is completely different and fighters are starting to recognize that twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s…

Apart from Cris Cyborg, there are many other well-known fighters who left the UFC to join Bellator. Some of the most notable names include Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, Gegard Mousasi and Matt Mitrione.

Cyborg (25-2) is the reigning women's featherweight champion in Bellator. She has been actively competing in the promotion since leaving the UFC back in 2019 and currently holds four wins in the company, all of which have been finishes.

Could Cris Cyborg fight Kayla Harrison?

Cris Cyborg's last win in Bellator came against Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh. The featherweight champion needed just 92 seconds to knock out Kavanagh in Bellator 271’s headliner to mark her third successful title defense in the promotion.

Following the fight, talks quickly turned to who would be next to face the Brazilian star, especially considering that free agent Kayla Harrison was cageside during the fight.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Harrison revealed that she would love to share the cage with Cyborg.

"I think right now the fight is Cyborg, you know. I think Amanda is the greatest of all time for a reason. I think to get to that point I still have some, you know, I still have to continue to climb and I think Cyborg is a step on that ladder, you know... for me, again, she's also one of the greatest fighters of all time so no she's no slouch and for me, it would be an honor to share the cage with her."

Watch Kayla Harrison's interview with TMZ Sport below:

While Harrison (12-0) would certainly be an exciting matchup for Cyborg, Scott Coker believes that former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano would also be an interesting fight for Cyborg.

At the Bellator 271 post-fight press conference, Coker admitted he was looking to sign Harrison, but suggested there are plenty of other options for Cris Cyborg.

Watch Scott Coker's interview at the Bellator 271 post-fight press conference:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard