Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour 2022: Tickets, price and all you need to know about the singer's final North American shows

British pop icon Elton John has announced the final North American dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. The singer celebrated his 75th brithday on March 25, 2022.
It was previously announced that John's curtain-closing wave of shows in North America will begin on July 15 in Philadelphia, and come to an end at Dodger Stadium on November 20. The latter will be his 2,000th concert in the United States.
Elton John made the following statement:
“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had."
He continued in an emotional vein:
"Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour : Tickets and schedule for additional dates
The 11 shows will mark the end of an illustrious touring tradition for one of the greatest artists of all time. Elton John has been taking his final victory lap worldwide since 2018, although the pandemic and health issues have caused him some trouble along the way.
As for shows outside of North America, so far Elton has announced that he will kick off 2023 with two shows in Auckland on January 27 and 28. The epic 5-year tour is set to conclude in Stockholm on July 8, 2023.
Tickets for the additional US dates are set to go on sale on April 6 at 10 AM (local time) via John’s official website.
A limited number of VIP packages and American Express card member presale tickets will also become available from March 30 at 10 AM (local time). Members of the Rocket Club will get early access to tickets starting April 1.
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Complete North American Tour Schedule
NEWLY ANNOUNCED
- Sunday, July 24, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- Thursday, September 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
- Saturday, October 8, 2022 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
- Sunday, October 16, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- Monday, October 17, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- Saturday, October 22, 2022 Vancouver, BC, BC Place
- Wednesday, November 9, 2022 San Diego, CA Petco Park
- Friday, November 11, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
- Thursday, November 17, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
- Friday, July 15, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
- Monday, July 18, 2022 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- Thursday, July 28, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- Saturday, July 30, 2022 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field
- Friday, August 5, 2022 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- Saturday, September 10, 2022 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome
- Friday, September 16, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
- Sunday, September 18, 2022 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
- Thursday, September 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Saturday, September 24, 2022 Washington, DC Nationals Park
- Friday, September 30, 2022 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
- Sunday, October 2, 2022 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- Friday, October 21, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place
- Saturday, October 29, 2022 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
- Friday, November 4, 2022 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
- Saturday, November 12, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
- Saturday, November 19, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
- Sunday, November 20, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Elton John is still an active musician, and will hopefully continue to be so even after he quits touring.