Why did Dolly Parton remove herself from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations? 

Country icon Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination from this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shortlist.

The Jolene singer was one of 17 artists nominated. The list also includes genre-spanning acts such as Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar and Duran Duran.

Dolly wrote a statement across her social media handles which said:

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Diving deeper into the statement, Dolly Parton continued:

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy."

But the Queen of Country music ended the statement on quite a positive note:

This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

Dolly was the only country artist on this year's ballot. She was also among a host of first-time nominees, including bestselling rapper Eminem, hip-hop pioneers A Tribe Called Quest, and iconic singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Richie.

This is quite a humble gesture from Dolly Parton, who has had an illustrious career. She is one of the very few individuals who have received a nomination for all the four awards that make up the fabled "EGOT" — an Emmy (television), Grammy (music), Oscar (films), and Tony (theater).

She has also garnered 11 Grammys out of a whopping 50 nominations, including the Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. She is the recipient of ten Country Music Association (CMA) Awards back home.

There is no question of her eligibility, as artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording by 1996 to qualify for a nomination this year. Moreover, country stalwarts like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams are HoF inductees.

According to the institution's website, the eventual inductees into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year will be announced in May and formally inducted in the fall.

