×
Create
Notifications

Eminem creates history as most certified artist in RIAA's Gold and Platinum Program 

Slim Shady recently broke Drake&#039;s record for most Gold and Platinum singles in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (Image via RIAA)
Slim Shady recently broke Drake's record for most Gold and Platinum singles in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (Image via RIAA)
Aditya Mandhane
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST
News

Eminem has become the No. 1 awarded act for singles in the 64-year history of the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) Gold & Platinum program.

On Tuesday, the RIAA revealed that Slim Shady has sold 73.5 million new award units. His career haul now sits at 227.5 million, with 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications.

The record was previously held by Canadian crooner Drake, with 163.5 million units. Eminem's frequent collaborator, Rihanna, is third with 151.5 million.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement:

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever.”
🎉 @Eminem’s career #RIAATopCertified total is now 227.5 M – 166 M single units + 61.5 M album units! “Curtain Call: The Hits” album is also now Diamond; pushing Marshall to 6 💎s! @Interscope @ShadyRecords #Aftermath https://t.co/zl30N10Yhb

The 49-year-old rapper is also one of only seven artists with three or more Diamond-certified albums in the U.S. An album must boast of at least 10 million units in sales to be certified Diamond.

The other artists who share these bragging rights are Garth Brooks (nine), The Beatles (six), Led Zeppelin (five) and Eagles, Shania Twain, and Whitney Houston (three each).

Eminem's story: Meteoric rise and sustained longevity

The erstwhile Marshall Mathers broke into the public consciousness with his fiery, unabashed second album Slim Shady LP (1999). The album featured his eponymous alter-ego: a sadistic, violent, foul-mouthed but captivating blondie.

He reached stratospheric levels of critical and commercial acclaim with The Marshall Mathers LP (2000). The album is famous for the irreverent cheek of songs like Real Slim Shady, the confessional tone of The Way I Am and the intricate storytelling chops of Stan. It is still considered his magnum opus.

Eminem won a Best Original Song Oscar for Lose Yourself from the 2002 film 8 Mile. The movie is a poignant rags-to-riches semi-autobiographical musical in which he starred. It was the first hip-hop song to win the award.

The song is also one of the rapper's three Diamond-certified tunes. It is certified Platinum 13 times, the same as Love the Way You Lie (featuring Rihanna). Not Afraid is the third Diamond track, with 11 million units sold. The latter tunes came off the 2010 album, Recovery.

💥 @EMINEM💎💎💎💎💎💎 6 DIAMONDS📈 73.5 MILLION NEW CERTIFICATIONS💿 227.5 MILLION TOTAL US CERTIFICATIONS🏆 #1 MOST AWARDED ARTIST FOR SINGLES💥 Read about @Eminem’s most recent @RIAA achievements on the site! bit.ly/EM_MostCertifi… https://t.co/3Cj4dfNnbi

The Eminem Show (2002) is the songwriter's best-selling album at 12 million units, according to RIAA. The two other Diamond-certified discs are The Marshall Mathers LP (11 million) and 2005's Curtain Call: The Hits (10 million).

Many questions have been levied over the merits of Slim Shady's recent albums. However, the rapper has maintained a streak of popular success and continued adoration.

Also Read Article Continues below

He was part of the nostalgic Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup last month that also featured the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी