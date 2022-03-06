Drake bets more than $275K on Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272 headliner

Drake has reportedly bet more than $275k on Jorge Masvidal for the UFC 272 headliner. The Canadian rapper placed his bet on Stake.com and uploaded a video of the same.

Masvidal will take on former teammate turned archrival Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 272. 'Gamebred' will go into the fight as a sizeable underdog at +255, according to some betting books. Meanwhile, his opponent will enter the octagon as a -350 favorite.

This isn't the first time a big bet has been placed on a fighter. Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, also decided to have some fun betting on Ryan Hall's UFC 264 bout but ended up losing a significant sum.

Both Covington and Masvidal are coming off losses against UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. Covington has also predicted a third-round finish over 'Street Jesus' in their highly anticipated grudge match.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington fell out due to an altercation at their old gym after 'Chaos' reportedly failed to pay their coach his due share. When Masvidal was about to get physical with Covington, their coach Paulinho Hernandez stepped in. Covington was thrown out of the gym soon after.

Will Jorge Masvidal survive the Drake curse?

Drake has a reputation for being an unlucky charm for sports teams and personalities around the world. It has been observed that teams and players lose after the Toronto-based rapper places his bets on them or talks about them ahead of a match.

His reputation has grown to the extent that certain football teams have been banned from taking pictures with him ahead of matches. Tennis superstar Serena Williams unexpectedly lost to Roberta Vinci after Drake showed up for a U.S. Open match.

Even the world of combat sports has not been spared from the curse, with the most recent victim being Anthony Joshua. Joshua posted a picture with the musician, promising to lift the curse and infamously lost to Andy Ruiz via seventh-round TKO.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was also seen with Drake ahead of his mammoth fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. We all know what became of 'Notorious'. It remains to be seen if Jorge Masvidal can finally rid the musician of his curse.

