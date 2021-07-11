Alexander Volkanovski loses big money after he accidentally bets an extra zero on Ryan Hall at UFC 264

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has lost a significant amount of cash after he accidentally placed an extra zero on his bet for Ryan Hall to win at UFC 264.

Volkanovski found himself in a go-big-or-go-home situation after unintentionally wagering more money than he initially wanted to. The Australian fighter took to Twitter to reveal the position he got himself into ahead of Hall's featherweight bout against Ilia Tuporia on the pay-per-view's preliminary card.

"Thought I’d put a little bet on Ryan Hall than accidentally added a zero so we winning big or losing big!" Alexander Volkanovski wrote.

Unfortunately for Alexander Volkanovski, his minor error turned into a costly mistake after Hall was brutally knocked out late in the opening round. Hall came into UFC 264 as a +200 underdog, leaving Topuria as the -240 favorite.

Unlucky as he was, the Aussie champ appeared to be in good spirits just the same. He merely laughed off his misfortune in a follow-up tweet he sent out after the fight.

Ryan Hall's downfall

Ryan Hall tried to implement a familiar strategy against Ilia Tuporia in their UFC 264 bout.

'The Wizard' repeatedly dropped to the canvas as he attempted to roll his way into a grappling exchange. However, the undefeated part-Georgian and part-Spanish fighter clearly did his homework as he successfully evaded Hall's traps every single time.

During one of his desperate attempts, Hall committed the fatal error of leaving his head exposed. Topuria made the most out of the opening as he pounced on his opponent and rained punches down on him.

Hall was unable to defend himself after absorbing several ground strikes, prompting referee Jason Herzog to call for the stoppage at the 4:47 mark of the first round.

With the victory, Topuria was able to keep his record (11-0) unblemished and handed Hall (8-2) his first defeat inside the octagon.

When will Alexander Volkanovski return?

Alexander Volkanovski was initially scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega at UFC 260. However, he was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Alexander Volkanovski then had to take time off to recover from the after effects of dealing with the dreaded disease. The turn of events ultimately resulted in the UFC booking him and his rival Ortega as coaches for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC president Dana White has previously confirmed that the two will fight shortly after the ongoing TUF 29 wraps up. The champion and challenger are expected to meet at UFC 266 in September.

