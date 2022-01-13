Snoop Dogg's net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he plans to launch his own hot dog brand

Snoop Dogg is currently planning to launch his brand, titled Snoop Doggs. Billboard confirmed that the rapper has filed a trademark application to use his name to sell hot dogs and sausages under his brand. Billboard says:

“Snoop’s attorneys filed it as a so-called intent-to-use application, meaning Snoop has not yet launched a brand, but that he has a serious intent to do so.”

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016, the Baby Boy actor was asked to watch a video on how hot dogs are made. After watching the video, he said that he has never eaten a hot dog, and if that’s how they make hot dogs, he wants one.

Brett Dashevsky 🤝 @huddlebrett Breaking: Snoop Dogg has filed a trademark for 'Snoop Doggs’ hot dog brand.



The Starsky & Hutch star entered the liquor business one year ago, teaming up with Prestige Beverage Group and Trusted Spirits of his gin brand called Indoggo gin.

Further details on the items and everything else included under the upcoming brand are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the famous entrepreneur is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Snoop Dogg’s net worth explored

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. gained recognition in 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single Deep Cover, and then on Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic. Snoop, then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, released his debut album Doggystyle in 1993.

Snoop Dogg sits down with Roxanne Shante on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at The SiriusXM Studios (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million. His work as a popular artist and entrepreneur has helped him accumulate a huge fortune for himself.

The Old School actor has a 6,527 sq. ft. house in Claremont, California, whose current worth is $1.83 million. He purchased the house back in 1994 for $660,000, although he moved out of it in 2000.

He is also the owner of a 3,808 sq. ft. house with four bedrooms in Diamond Bar, California. The artist purchased the house for $720,000.

Snoop Dogg’s business ventures

The Long Beach, California native was chosen as the creative chairman of Priority Records in 2009.

Calvin released an app called Snoopify with his brand manager Nick Adler in 2013. The app uses plaster stickers of the rapper’s face, joints, or a walrus hat in pictures.

He then became a minority investor in his first investment venture, Eaze, in 2015. It is a delivery startup that supplies medical marijuana to customers’ houses.

Broadus also announced a cannabis product brand called Leafs By Snoop in 2015. It included marijuana flowers, concentrates, and edibles. Calvin eventually became the first celebrity to brand and market a lineup of legal marijuana products.

He was reportedly planning to purchase the soul food restaurant chain Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in 2016. The media personality entered the video game business in 2019 and created his esports league called Gangsta Gaming League.

