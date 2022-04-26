Maroon 5's North America Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Worldwide pop superstar band Maroon 5 is set to embark on an additional run of 13 North American tour dates. The select dates kick off on Saturday, July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland and conclude on Saturday, August 20 at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec.

A slate of dates in Egypt, UAE, Israel and America had already been announced. The band will land in Egypt next week for a monumental show at the Great Pyramids.

Tickets and more for the North American leg of Maroon 5's World Tour

As mentioned above, Maroon 5 will touch down at the Pyramids of Giza on May 3. On May 6, the band will play at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

To close out their Middle Eastern run, Maroon 5 will jet over to Tel Aviv for two massive shows at Hayarkon Park. Their May 9 show sold out 60,000 tickets in a jiffy, prompting the announcement of a May 10 show as well.

With the exception of a June 3 show in Sacramento, California, the next slate of shows will begin in July and conclude in August.

Tickets for the newly-added shows will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 29 at 10.00 AM (local time) on the band's official website.

A special pre-sale for Maroon 5 fan club members will launch on April 26 at 10.00 AM (local time), while tour partners Spotify and Live Nation will have their own pre-sales beginnig April 27 at 10.00 AM (local time), finally followed by local presales on April 28 at 10.00 AM (local time).

Maroon 5's North American Tour: Full Schedule

May 3 – Great Pyramids @ Cairo, Egypt

May 6 – Etihad Arena Abu @ Dhabi, UAE

May 9 – Hayarkon Park @ Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

May 10 – Hayarkon Park @ Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

June 3 – Hard Rock Live @ Sacramento, CA

June 11 – St. George’s Golf & Country Club @ Toronto

July 9 – Festival D’ete de Quebec @ Quebec City, QC

July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Aug 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Aug 8 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

Aug 10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Aug 13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Aug 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Aug 26 – Orlando @ Universal Studios Orlando

Maroon 5 has already made a triumphant return to the road in the U.S. over the summer, performing 30 dates in front of over 450,000 fans. This is a landmark year for the band, as it marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation and their classic quadruple-platinum debut Songs About Jane, which has since sold over 20 million records.

