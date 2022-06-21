How much is Kate Bush making from Running up that Hill? Net worth explored as Stranger Things success rages on 

If you have watched or even heard of Stranger Things, then you must be no stranger to the song Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, which saw a resurgence after it was featured on the show. Kate Bush released the song in 1985 on the album Hounds of Love. The artist is now reportedly making over $200,000 per week from a single streaming platform in royalties for the song.

In a recent statement, Kate Bush said,

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

The song was used as a major plot point in the famous Netflix series, Stranger Things. Being discovered and liked by new listeners every day, the song is topping the charts in various countries including the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Canada and New Zealand among others.

How much money did Kate Bush make after the resurgence of Running Up That Hill?

Interestingly, Kate Bush owns the entire recording copyright to Running Up That Hill and its album the Hounds of Love. The song is also not licensed to anyone. As per reports, the hit songs are distributed by Warner Music Group but are owned by Bush herself. The song crossed 57 million chart-eligible global streams on Spotify. As per Music Business Worldwide, this would mean that the artist owns over $200,000 in recorded music royalties from one platform, on one format (streaming), in one week.

A Twitter user has further explained this noting that every time someone streams a song on Spotify, the rights holders get $0.03 to $005, as of 2020. The fact that Running Up That Hill saw over 57 million streams was multiplied by $0.05 and the resultant was over $200,00 in just a week.

Further, the artist was streamed 1000 times in the UK this week. If one were to take into account other streaming platforms including Amazon, Deezer, Apple, YouTube and radio play, Kate Bush would be making £30-320 radio royalties per play.

Meanwhile, celebrity net worth has recorded Kate Bush’s value as over $60 million.

Kate Bush thanks Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers

Bush thanked the Stranger Things creators, Duffer Brothers, for incorporating her song into a very important scene in the show.

The song enables the character Max, played by Sadie Sink, to flee the villain, Vecna's terrifying clutches. Indeed, the episode and terrifying moment in which Max is held captive by Vecna in the so-called Upside Down and her eventual escape back to her friends have been recognised as among the greatest of the season.

“In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.”

She further added:

“I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill likely to be crowned No. 1 for second time in the UK

The track is likely to be crowned No. 1 in the UK for a second time this week after the sales and streams from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle. The song completes the longest gap between No.1 singles in Official Chart history. Bush’s previous track to peak the UK Chart was her 1978 debut single Wuthering Heights. Bush also claimed the track record for the longest time, having taken a single to reach No. 1 in the UK.

Kate Bush has been nominated for 13 Brit Awards throughout her career. She won the Best British Female Artist in 1987. The artist has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Bush received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2002. She was appointed a CBE in the 2013 New Year Honours for services to music. The singer has been nominated three times for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame including in the years 2018, 2021 and 2022.

