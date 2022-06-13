When did Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush come out? Halsey wins hearts with Governors Ball cover

American singer Halsey won her fans' hearts during the Governors Ball on Saturday when she covered Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), which has been topping the charts in various countries since it featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Before her performance, Halsey tweeted:

“I have surprises tonight at the Gov Ball set. Songs, not people lol don’t get too excited.”

After the set, Halsey retweeted a video of her Running Up That Hill performance on Twitter with the caption:

“Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world, I'm soooo happy it's having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Halsey also performed her new single So Good live for the first time at the Governors Ball. The song was released in May on TikTok by the artist who told the audience on the platform that their label (Capitol Records) would not drop the song until they could 'fake a viral moment' on the app. The song was officially released on June 9. Here are both the videos from Halsey's performance on Sunday:

Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush peaked at number 3 in 1985

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) by Kate Bush was originally released in 1985. It reached Number 3 during a 11-week run in the charts. It also re-entered the charts at Number 6 in 2012 after the song was re-recorded and featured in the closing ceremony of that year’s Olympics.

Since the 1985 track was featured on Stranger Things 4, it has been witnessing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the song reached Number 2 behind Harry Styles’ As It Was, marking the highest position for Bush’s song.

The song has been used as a major plot point in Stranger Things and is being discovered by new listeners every day. Earlier this week, it became Bush’s first ever US Top 10 hit, reaching Number 8 and Number 1 in Australia.

Kate Bush on her song’s resurgence

Netflix @netflix And now, a message from Kate Bush And now, a message from Kate Bush https://t.co/a4qPPDBDXG

Speaking about the song's resurgence in a new post on her official website, Kate Bush wrote:

“Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden. How utterly brilliant!”

She further added:

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

Earlier this week, Bush also earned her first Number One album on the US Billboard when the album Hounds of Love topped the Alternative Albums Chart, after which the track rose to Number Eight on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, making it the first time for a single from Kate Bush to land in the Top 10 in the US. Since Stranger Things' release, Spotify streams of Running Up That Hill have also increased by at least 153 per cent.

Bush earlier noted that she watched every series of Stranger Things and that she ''really loved it.'' She said that she agreed for her song to be included in the new episodes of Stranger Things as she was really impressed by the series.

“When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”

She also thanked the Duffer Brothers 'for creating something with such heart.'

