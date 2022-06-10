"I am heartbroken": Halsey addresses Maryland show cancelation after amphitheater flooding 

Singer Halsey's much-awaited show got canceled after the amphitheater flooded on the night of June 8. Storms started affecting the area of Maryland, and the 19,000-capacity venue started flooding from every nook and corner.

stace @Th3yCallMeSTACI Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour https://t.co/ydEvGVZwtb

The Maryland area already had a flood and tornado warning, after which the organizers speculated a brief delay in the show. However, due to conditions later being unmanageable, the show ultimately got canceled.

Excited Halsey fans had already filled the Merriweather Post Pavilion much before the show began, which resulted in an absolute ruckus as the rain suddenly flooded the entire amphitheater.

“Don’t even know what to say”: Heartbroken Halsey posts about the incident

Waters gushed down the bleachers at the venue where the performance was scheduled. Yet, the fans waited in vain for the singer, who was to arrive at 7 PM. However, severe weather forced a delay and ultimately a cancellation of the show.

Frankie Mario @frankiemario_ Unreal shit at Halsey in Maryland Unreal shit at Halsey in Maryland https://t.co/VluYTQD8u1

After this commotion, Halsey addressed her fans and told them how she wanted “more than anything” to perform that night.

h @halsey I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 twitter.com/b_oceanminded/… I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 twitter.com/b_oceanminded/…

In a series of tweets, she also mentions how she is aware and disheartened that the venue could not handle the situation, so her show would now be elsewhere. She said:

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.

h @halsey I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.

Fans share videos from inside the flooded venue

As the show got canceled due to poor weather conditions, videos from inside the venue showed how the floodwaters were surging through the crowd.

Other videos show a team member kicking a squirrel. This incident also left a lot of people annoyed. It can be seen how the squirrel was trying to escape the ankle-high waters but was kicked callously by Halsey’s team member on the stage.

amma 🌈 @ammamariee There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT https://t.co/vojuVzalum

In videos shared by the audience who had gathered to see the singer perform, the entire venue is seen drenched with water. The whole situation got worse as the hall was full of fans who had to leave disheartened.

Rick Ritter @RickRitterWJZ



Tune into #VIDEO : Heavy rain sent water gushing at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Halsey was set to perform but that ended up being canceled.Tune into @wjz tonight for the very latest.. #VIDEO: Heavy rain sent water gushing at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Halsey was set to perform but that ended up being canceled.Tune into @wjz tonight for the very latest.. https://t.co/wOWMnaZKcW

While some fans appreciated the performer's gesture of rescheduling and keeping her fans safe first, others bluntly asked for a refund.

taylor ♡ @ppldisappear17 @halsey will the people who didn’t pay for ticket insurance still be refunded? or able to go to the rescheduled show? because i didn’t pay the extra fee and now i’m worried i won’t be able to see you at the next show :( @halsey will the people who didn’t pay for ticket insurance still be refunded? or able to go to the rescheduled show? because i didn’t pay the extra fee and now i’m worried i won’t be able to see you at the next show :(

The seating capacity of the venue was 19,000, and the amphitheater was packed. Some of the fans came from far-off regions, and some came from across the border. Hence, situations like these weigh down the spirits of the fans.

paula ✨ @paularegina_b @halsey you don’t understand that sometimes we have to make a huge effort to see you. in my case, I had to take a flight from São Paulo (Brazil) to NYC, then a train to Baltimore and arrived on the early morning only to get barricade… I was on the front row and was SO EXCITED about it @halsey you don’t understand that sometimes we have to make a huge effort to see you. in my case, I had to take a flight from São Paulo (Brazil) to NYC, then a train to Baltimore and arrived on the early morning only to get barricade… I was on the front row and was SO EXCITED about it

Halsey later came live on Instagram to talk to her fans and address the issue.

Halsey Updates @HalseyInsiders Halsey on insta live a moment ago explaining the situation from tonight’s show: Halsey on insta live a moment ago explaining the situation from tonight’s show: https://t.co/gDNYm9D4CV

In the Instagram live session, she also mentioned how she was in touch with weather experts, but the extreme conditions were not in her hands. She also confirmed that there would be a rescheduling of the show at some other location; the details of the same will be shared by the team soon.

