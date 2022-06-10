"I am heartbroken": Halsey addresses Maryland show cancelation after amphitheater flooding 

Singer Halsey's much-awaited show got canceled after the amphitheater flooded on the night of June 8. Storms started affecting the area of Maryland, and the 19,000-capacity venue started flooding from every nook and corner.
The Maryland area already had a flood and tornado warning, after which the organizers speculated a brief delay in the show. However, due to conditions later being unmanageable, the show ultimately got canceled.
Excited Halsey fans had already filled the Merriweather Post Pavilion much before the show began, which resulted in an absolute ruckus as the rain suddenly flooded the entire amphitheater.
“Don’t even know what to say”: Heartbroken Halsey posts about the incident
Waters gushed down the bleachers at the venue where the performance was scheduled. Yet, the fans waited in vain for the singer, who was to arrive at 7 PM. However, severe weather forced a delay and ultimately a cancellation of the show.
After this commotion, Halsey addressed her fans and told them how she wanted “more than anything” to perform that night.
In a series of tweets, she also mentions how she is aware and disheartened that the venue could not handle the situation, so her show would now be elsewhere. She said:
I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.
Fans share videos from inside the flooded venue
As the show got canceled due to poor weather conditions, videos from inside the venue showed how the floodwaters were surging through the crowd.
Other videos show a team member kicking a squirrel. This incident also left a lot of people annoyed. It can be seen how the squirrel was trying to escape the ankle-high waters but was kicked callously by Halsey’s team member on the stage.
In videos shared by the audience who had gathered to see the singer perform, the entire venue is seen drenched with water. The whole situation got worse as the hall was full of fans who had to leave disheartened.
While some fans appreciated the performer's gesture of rescheduling and keeping her fans safe first, others bluntly asked for a refund.
The seating capacity of the venue was 19,000, and the amphitheater was packed. Some of the fans came from far-off regions, and some came from across the border. Hence, situations like these weigh down the spirits of the fans.
Halsey later came live on Instagram to talk to her fans and address the issue.
In the Instagram live session, she also mentioned how she was in touch with weather experts, but the extreme conditions were not in her hands. She also confirmed that there would be a rescheduling of the show at some other location; the details of the same will be shared by the team soon.