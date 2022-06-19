What is reality show Snowflake Mountain about and what time will it air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix is launching a one-of-its-kind adventure reality show called Snowflake Mountain. The survival-based reality show will be released on Netflix on June 22 at 3:01 am ET.

Snowflake Mountain will feature ten rich kids between the ages of 20 and 26, who have been given every basic amenity and luxury item on a golden platter, trying to survive in a wilderness camp with no help and no resources. The series aims to give these kids a reality check about their luxurious lives and help them become adults with real-life skills.

The synopsis for the same reads:

"Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet."

Family members of these "bratty" kids have sent them on this journey to help them realize the importance of hard work. These young adults will not be provided with any basic resources like food and water. The surviving contestant will win an undisclosed amount of prize money.

Army combat engineer Joel Graves and former navy explosive ordnance disposal Matt Tate will teach them the required skills.

Cast of Snowflake Mountain

Carl Lariviere

Carl is an actor and a model. He was previously awarded a basketball scholarship but failed in school because of his partying habits. His friends and family want to bring him back on track, but he refuses to put in any work.

Darriea Clark

25-year-old Darriea is a free-spirited remake ambassador. She hardly does her laundry once a month and cleans the dishes once every 10 days. She has a fear of responsibilities.

Deandra

Famously known as Beau Dee, Deandra is a 25-year-old make-up artist and a proud dog mom of five-year-old Bjorn Maltese mix Melo, who is also famous on Instagram. She currently lives in her parent’s home with two younger sisters. She has tried to move out of their house three times but always comes back for one reason or another.

Devon Smith

21-year-old Devon is a student and a party animal. She has not told her mother that she is failing college and wants to drop out. One can often see her partying with her friends at Ray’s dive bar.

Liam Brown

21-year-old Liam currently lives with his grandma and works only so he can party. He is a marketer who is associated with In The Style.

Olivia

Self-stated Disney Princess Olivia is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who is instead focusing and spending money on herself. She dreams of a fairy tale life by being married to her Prince Charming and having her own palace.

Rae Hume

Rae is 25 years old and still living with her parents, who do everything for her. She is "hopeless" when it comes to adulating and spends the majority of her time making TikTok videos. She is currently in a relationship with Will Martin.

Randy Wentworth

23-year-old Randy is a comedian and has his own Discord fan group called ‘Randawgs Striker Club.’ He was previously enrolled in a pre-med program but dropped out to become a wrestler, known as "Boujee Brawler." He currently makes money from his parent’s family business but is not serious about working in the company anytime soon.

Solomon

Solomon depends on his mother for money, who pays his rent and recently bought him a car. Solomon is currently unemployed but calls himself a "funemployed." He does not do any housework and orders food every day. The 26-year-old Snowflake Mountain contestant has a $500 budget every week for personal grooming.

Sunny

Sunny was doing well in school and college before changing his major to a “less intense” subject. The Snowflake Mountain contestant is surrounded by friends and family members who are high achievers. His sister is studying to become a lawyer while his cousins are working on Wall Street.

All episodes of Snowflake Mountain will be released on Netflix on June 22.

