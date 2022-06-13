Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: How did kidnapper James "Jim" DiMaggio know Hannah Anderson? 

Lifetime will discuss Hannah Anderson's kidnapping incident in an upcoming episode of the true-crime series titled #TextMeWhenYouGetHome this Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.

The world was shocked to learn of the terrifying kidnapping case of Hannah Anderson and the gruesome murder of her mother, Christina, and younger brother Ethan, at the hands of a close family friend, James "Jim" DiMaggio. The Anderson family kids knew him as "Uncle Jim," but people often questioned his relationship with Hannah.

On August 10, 2013, six days after Hannah's abduction, James DiMaggio, the alleged kidnapper, was shot to death by FBI agents at a remote wilderness camp area in Idaho. Several officials, along with the FBI, investigated the incident and determined that firing at the man was permissible.

Discussing Hannah Anderson's relationship with her alleged kidnapper, James "Jim" DiMaggio

It was rumored that James DiMaggio was the biological father of Hannah Anderson and her younger brother Ethan Anderson (Image via ABC)

Reports state that James DiMaggio, a close friend of the Anderson family, was accused of kidnapping Hannah Anderson after brutally murdering the teen's mother, Christina Anderson, and her 8-year-old brother, Ethan, at his house situated in Boulevard, California.

He allegedly burned the house down to the ground. The remains of the victims were discovered at the crime scene, officially prompting a hunt for DiMaggio and the Lakeside teenager.

The FBI successfully conducted Hannah's rescue mission and shot down the kidnapper at a remote campsite in Idaho, after which Hannah was informed about the tragic death of her mother and brother. After being rescued, the only public comment that Hannah made on the kidnapping was via a series of online posts before appearing for official interviews.

Responding to questions concerning the kidnapping incident on the ask.fm website, Hannah wrote:

"He told us he was losing his house because of money issues so we went up there one last time to support him, and to have fun riding go karts up there but he tricked us."

When asked about the murder of her mother and brother, she wrote:

"I wish I could go back in time and risk my life to try and save theirs. I will never forgive myself for not trying harder to save them."

Hannah was successfully rescued while her kidnapper, DiMaggio, was shot die by authorities (Image via ABC)

Hannah also stated that on certain occasions, she felt uneasy around the accused, who was like a family member to them, which went hand in hand with what the investigators had initially indicated about DiMaggio's plausible crush on the teenager. One of her friends even informed authorities of the long trips the two used to take.

She stated:

"He said it was more like a family crush like he had feelings as in he wanted nothing bad to happen to me."

According to reports, the narrative took a strange and unexpected turn when it was revealed that Hannah's grandmother had been made the beneficiary of James DiMaggio's life insurance policy worth $112,000 about two years before the tragic events. This ultimately led the kidnapper's family to seek a paternity test to confirm if Hannah and Ethan Anderson were his biological children, as stated by the family's spokesperson.

The Amber alert helped investigators in the rescue mission (Image via ABC)

Responding to the claims, Hannah Anderson's father, Brett Anderson, a resident of Tennessee, issued an official statement that denied any such rumors, adding that he had previously given a sample of his DNA that assisted in the identification of Ethan's corpse from the crime scene at DiMaggio's house.

Brett's spokesperson, Stacy Hess, stated that,

"The Andersons did not meet Mr. DiMaggio until the sixth month of Tina's pregnancy with Hannah."

Hess added:

"Brett Anderson's DNA was used to identify the body of his dead son Ethan Anderson."

