Dirty Little Secret cast: Melissa Joan Hart and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's new thriller Dirty Little Secret will air on the network on June 11, 2022. Based on C.J. Omololu's book of the same name, the film revolves around the tragic life of a teenager who isolates herself from the rest of the world in order to conceal her mother's hoarding disorder. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Lifetime's Dirty Little Secret cast: Melissa Joan Hart and others feature in thriller drama

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart plays the central character of Joanna, who suffers from hoarding disorder, in the film. Hart has appeared in a variety of television shows and films over the years, including Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains It All, Drive Me Crazy, and many more. Hart's character in Dirty Little Secret is the main focus of the film and it would be interesting to see her in a meaty role, showcasing her raw acting skills.

Lizzie Boys

Lizzie Boys plays the role of Lucy, a teenager who leads an isolated life due to her mother's hoarding disorder. As an actress, Lizzie Boys is known for her acting in Nancy Drew, Dead Shack, and Firefly Lane. Her role in Dirty Little Secret is pivotal to the narrative and is touted to be a challenging one. Having showcased her acting abilities in the past, Boys is expected to deliver a memorable performance in the film that might prove to be a major turning point in her career.

Apart from Melissa Joan Hart and Lizzie Boys, not many details are known about the rest of the cast. The film is directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter from a script penned by Doris Egan, Nancey Silvers, and Annie Frisbie. Linda Berman serves as the executive producer with Navid Soofi serving as one of the producers.

Dirty Little Secret plot

The plot of the film focuses on the isolated life of a teenager who harbours a tragic family secret that could lead to devastating consequences. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''Inspired by true events, Dirty Little Secret follows seventeen-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret – the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home. She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder.''

The description further reads,

''Outwardly, a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother’s secret, or expose it to the world.''

With an intriguing and dramatic premise, the film is expected to be an absolute treat for fans of character-driven dramas. The movie explores several complex themes of parental relationships, privacy, obsessive behavior, and many more.

Don't miss Dirty Little Secret on Lifetime on June 11, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

