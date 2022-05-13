Revenge Best Served Chilled cast list: Lynn Kim Do, Monique Parent and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime TV's forthcoming thriller film, Revenge Best Served Chilled, will premiere on the channel this Saturday, May 14th, at 8:00 pm EST.

Revenge Best Served Chilled is Lifetime TV's upcoming American thriller starring Lunn Kim Do, Monique Parent, and Michael Swan.

To preserve her family's failing café, a hopeful sommelier enrolls in a rigorous training program. When she arrives, strange things begin to happen, and her adversaries make every step more difficult for her.

Such a fun movie to make—I can’t wait to see it on screen. 🤍 #RevengeBestServedChilled premieres this Saturday, May 14th at 8/7c on @lifetimetv ! Y’all know me, I absolutely will be live tweeting and I hope you’ll join ya girl!Such a fun movie to make—I can’t wait to see it on screen. 🤍 #RevengeBestServedChilled premieres this Saturday, May 14th at 8/7c on @lifetimetv! Y’all know me, I absolutely will be live tweeting and I hope you’ll join ya girl! Such a fun movie to make—I can’t wait to see it on screen. 🤍🍷 https://t.co/v7PZrZMSaa

Lifetime TV's official synopsis provided for Revenge Best Served Chilled states:

"An aspiring sommelier enters a highly competitive training program hoping to save her family’s failing restaurant. Once there, strange things begin to happen, and she encounters trouble from her fellow competitors at every turn. When several people in the program mysteriously turn up dead, she finds herself not only framed for their murders but also in mortal danger."

Meet the cast of Lifetime TV's Revenge Best Served Chilled

Get acquainted with the cast of the movie:

1) Lynn Kim Do as Emily

Vietnamese actress Lynn Kim Do, who is currently based in New York City, has previously appeared in various films and stage productions. Lynn is a proficient Vietnamese speaker and a creative producer with an extensive educational background from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, HB Studios, and Anthony Abeson's thorough guidance.

2) Monique Parent as Gillian

Monique Parent is renowned for her romantic scenes and entrancing portrayals as an actress. Throughout her 30-year career, Monique has made appearances in more than one hundred movies, including genres as diverse as science fiction, horror, indie drama, and comedy.

A few of her renowned works include Jurassic Park, Blood Scarab, The Perfect House, Profane Exhibit, The Pornographer, Los Jornaleros, Busted, and The Ferguson's.

3) Micavrie Amaia

Micavrie Amaia, an American actress, was born in Indiana on December 5th, 1996. As an actress, she has been featured in films and television shows, including Daddy's Girl, Clown, Mommy Would Never Hurt You, and plenty more.

4) Michael Swan

Michael Swan developed his interest in theater at the Palo Alto Community Children's Theater. Born in San Jose, California, in 1948, he started his professional career with the improvisational troupe The Illegitimate Theater in 1968 in Palo Alto. In 1970, he made his cinematic debut with The Strawberry Statement. Swan even worked as an apprentice at Joseph Swan Vineyards in Sonoma County and for Louis M. Martini in the Napa Valley.

The rest of the cast members of Revenge Best Served Chilled include:

Bob Conley as Earl

John Squires as Brian

Navji Dixon as Lucia

Amefika El-Amin

Jeremy M Inman as Young Victor

Jessica Daniels as Influencer girl

Caelan Hewlett as Influencer

Lisa Rae Ring as Bar Patron

Kenny Keen as Rich Guy

Featuring intoxicating conspiracies in a vineyard set in winemaking, the upcoming Lifetime TV thriller Revenge Best Served Chilled promises to be exciting.

Edited by Sayati Das