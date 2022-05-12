Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer cast list: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and others star in legal thriller

It's just a matter of days until Netflix releases all 10 episodes of the crime-drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer, on May 13th, 2022 at 3:00 am ET.

An adaptation of Michael Connelly's best-selling book series, The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. After the 2011 film with Matthew McConaughey in the main role, fans will be delighted to learn that the narrative will be adapted for the small screen once again.

The official synopsis of The Lincoln Lawyer states:

"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."

The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell and is created by David E Kelley, who also created Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal.

What do we know about Netflix's upcoming original crime-drama The Lincoln Lawyer?

Based on the second novel in Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict, the first season of the show follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, a skeptical visionary who conducts his law office out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town car as he takes on cases large and small all around the city of Los Angeles.

Netflix @netflix The Lincoln Lawyer is back!



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton star in this series from creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). Premieres May 13. The Lincoln Lawyer is back!Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton star in this series from creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). Premieres May 13. https://t.co/VwqmRjUeAI

Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane are among the other cast members.

Meet the main cast of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer

Get acquainted with the stellar ensemble of The Lincoln Lawyer:

1) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Michael Connelly @Connellybooks



Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. All 10 episodes of #TheLincolnLawyer will be streaming this Friday worldwide on @netflix Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. All 10 episodes of #TheLincolnLawyer will be streaming this Friday worldwide on @netflix.Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. https://t.co/YQ6ze02Hn1

It's no surprise that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has worked on so many big-budget films and TV episodes, like The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express and 6 Underground. The home-grown Mexican actor began his acting career before moving to the United States to pursue a career in film and television.

Gracia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, a defense attorney recuperating from drug addiction and a surfing accident, returns to work and is suddenly handed the practice of a colleague following his unexplained death. A high-profile murder trial and an inflow of new cases help Mickey rediscover his confidence, but this also makes him aware that he may be in danger.

2) Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Neve Campbell rose to prominence on the family soap Party of Five when she was a teenager. She is also recognized for films like The Craft and Wild Things, both from the 1990s. She most recently appeared in the fourth and fifth seasons of House of Cards as political strategist LeAnn Harvey.

A straight-laced deputy district attorney, Maggie is Mickey's ex-wife and the mother of their teenage daughter Haley. Maggie hesitantly welcomes Mickey back into their family. Even though she's overworked and needs his assistance with childcare, she complains that he will be too swamped by his new workload.

3) Becki Newton as Lorna

Ugly Betty's receptionist Amanda was Becki Newton's debut role. She continued her career in acting with guest appearances on How I Met Your Mother and Divorce, among others.

Newton's Lorna, Mickey's second ex-wife, is still on good terms with him and works as his office manager. She believes in his ability to bounce back and uses her legal competence and interpersonal skills to assist him with his legal worries.

4) Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Jazz Raycole is a dancer with formal training. She's been acting since she was a child, in shows such as My Wife and Kids, Jericho, and The Quad.

Raycole plays Izzy, who starts working as Mickey's driver to pay her legal bills after Mickey successfully defends her against a grand larceny allegation. Mickey and Izzy, a former dancer who has struggled with addiction, help each other to remain on track.

5) Angus Sampson as Cisco

Angus Sampson is an Australian actor who has starred in blockbuster films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, several Insidious sequels, and the highly acclaimed Fargo series. Sampson has also voiced Hap in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Cisco, a former biker gang member is a legal investigator who works for Mickey and is engaged to Lorna. He enlists the assistance of his street smarts and police contacts to acquire crucial evidence and information for Mickey's cases.

Here's a list of other cast members:

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford

Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Chris Browning as Teddy Vogul

Anthony Elfonzia as Jury Foreman

The Lincoln Lawyer will be arriving exclusively on Netflix this May 13 at 3:00 am ET.

