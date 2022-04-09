She Went Missing cast list: Corbin Reid, Jaime M. Callica and others star in Lifetime thriller

Danny J. Boyle's upcoming mystery thriller, She Went Missing, is set to premiere on Lifetime TV this Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The award-winning, widely acclaimed director is taking viewers on a gripping adventure with the Corbin Reid-starrer as her character tries to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a childhood friend.

She Went Missing revolves around Maya Taylor, an investigative journalist who returns to her hometown with the intention of uncovering the truth behind her childhood friend's disappearance herself. As memories of the past resurface, she is reminded of her stalker who returns to her life the same day she steps back into town.

Corbin Reid plays the lead role of Maya, while Jamie M. Callica plays Jamie Nelson and Lisa MacFadden appears as Crystal in the film.

Let's dive into the details about the cast and plot of Lifetime's upcoming thriller She Went Missing.

Lifetime's She Went Missing features new actors alongside prominent names

Lifetime's upcoming thriller She Went Missing features several new faces in its cast, alongside some of the industry's most well-known faces. As mentioned before, Corbin Reid as Maya Taylor and Jaime M. Callica as Jamie Nelson form the main duo.

Having played significant roles in the 2016 film Blair Witch and crime thriller Samir, Reid stole the hearts of both critics and viewers through her protrayal of Gemma in Kelly Walker's My Fiona. Callica, on the other hand, has a long list of successful ventures, such as the Netflix thriller Hypnotic.

Lisa MacFadden as Crystal, Sherilyn Allen as Britteny Jones, Sharon Crandall as Liz, Steve Baran as Richard Martin, Patrick Keating as Pete, Kareem Tristan Alleyne as Vince Taylor, and Robert Underwood as Charlie Fitzimmons are other notable members of the cast.

All about the She Went Missing plot

Official Poster. Image via TV Insider

Maya Taylor is an investigative journalist who returns to her hometown to investigate the issues concerning her missing childhood friends. As memories of the past resurface, so does her stalker, reminding her of all the bad times from her past that she had nearly forgotten about. In a shocking turn of events, Maya discovers that she is being stalked by someone from the day she set foot in town.

As she begins to investigate the matter, she uncovers certain troubling information about certain people, putting her in serious danger. Maya must safeguard herself from unanticipated peril as she gets tangled in the mystery. The majority of the events in the film take place in Maya's hometown, and the small-town setting creates an engrossing suspense thriller.

It is important to note that the thriller is not based on a true story. Reportedly, Danny J. Boyle based the narrative on the screenplay by Aurora Ferlin, famous for her 2018 short film Mothers that received five international awards.

She Went Missing will premiere on Lifetime on April 9 at 8pm EST. Lifetime is accessible on Hulu, Sling TV, Philo, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. For those not in the United Stations, using VPN is an alternative.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee