Where to watch 'Hypnotic'? Release date, trailer and all about the psychological thriller

Netflix is dropping yet another psychological horror-thriller, Hypnotic, ahead of the Halloween season. The mind-bending thriller adds to the roster of Netflix's most popular ones like You, Intrusion and Behind her Eyes.

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote and written by Richard D’Ovidio, the film dives into dangerous mind games when a young woman named Jenn finds herself turning to a different method of self-improvement. She seeks out recovery from past trauma with the help of Dr. Meade, only to discover the horrors of the side effects from his sessions.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Hypnotic.

When will 'Hypnotic' release?

The movie is all set to release on the streaming platform, Netflix, on October 27 at 12.30PM (IST). Hypnotic stars Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Jaime M. Callica, Tanya Dixon-Warren, Darien Martin and Luc Roderique.

The movie took inspiration from films like Vertigo, The Game, Silence of the Lambs, Ex Machina and Fatal Attraction. Directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote expressed their hopes for possible takeaways from Hypnotic:

"Our goal with a film like this is for the audience to have fun. Hypnotic is non-stop. There are a lot of great psychological elements and big twists and turns. We love films like this, and at the end of the day, we hope the audience walks away having enjoyed the ride."

'Hypnotic' Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Hypnotic earlier this month revealing the dangerous mind games Jenn finds herself in through intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts. The movie has a somewhat schizophrenic approach to it with lots of psychological elements adding up to the abnormal looking cut aways and delusions.

Thriller-loving fans can expect a whole bunch of 'unlocking the locked mind' with a series of traumatic yet triggering events being portrayed in the movie for the sake of entertainment.

The psychological thriller, Hypnotic, will be available to stream on Netflix from October 27, making itself a perfect watch for the Halloween weekend.

