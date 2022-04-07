What time will Chris Pine's All the Old Knives air on Prime Video? Release date, plot and more about the thriller

All the Old Knives, an espionage mystery thriller set in Vienna, California, and England, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2022 at midnight GMT. Starring Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce, the suspense thriller is expected to involve loads of action, drama, the CIA, leaked data, and an 8-year-old case.

Based on a novel by Olen Steinhauer, who is popular for his book titled The Tourist, of the same name, All the Old Knives follows Henry Pelham (Pine), a former CIA agent. On a task to uncover the truth behind the plane crash that killed over 100 people all those years ago, he must also find the mole amongst them.

Knowing that his former girlfriend Celia Harrison (Newton) is one of the prime suspects in the case, the two must work together to prove her innocence. If fate's on their side, hopefully the two will make it out alive.

Exploring the storyline, and more about Chris Pine's All the Old Knives

In a stylish, intense, and seductive spy thriller, All the Old Knives opens with a memory of a devastating terrorist plane hijacking incident that resulted in the death of over 100 people onboard.

Eight years later, when a Chechen terrorist (Orli Shuka) is interrogated, the lasting repercussions of an unsuccessful operation involving the CIA's Vienna headquarters resurface when he discloses his organization had a mole aiding them from that exact office.

The case is abruptly revived, reopening all the books, and Henry Pelham, one of the original CIA agents responsible, is sent by the office's head, Vick Willinger (the ever-reliable Laurence Fishburne), to examine something he believed was long-lost in the past.

Starting off in London, where Henry meets his former colleague Bill Compton, the investigation takes him and everyone else present during the Vienna operation to a Carmel-by-the-Sea scenic restaurant in sunny California. Considering that he gets to meet all his former colleagues, Henry reunites with his ex-girlfriend (and former colleague) Celia and the two reminisce about their past.

Pramit @pramitheus #AlltheOldKnives is a love story masquerading as a spy thriller with a twist that recontextualizes every second leading up to the 3rd act in such a way that it made me wanna watch the movie all over again. And I did. Chris Pine & @ThandiweNewton are bloody awesome in it! #AlltheOldKnives is a love story masquerading as a spy thriller with a twist that recontextualizes every second leading up to the 3rd act in such a way that it made me wanna watch the movie all over again. And I did. Chris Pine & @ThandiweNewton are bloody awesome in it! https://t.co/qJwZzkhbdk

While his former lover is among the many who could have been the mole all those years ago, there is much for Henry to discover. This sleek espionage thriller with a compelling storyline from screenwriter Olen Steinhauer is directed by Janus Metz. Helmed by an engaging cast, the film will take the viewers on a journey to learn the truth behind Henry and Celia's mysterious and tragic backstories.

More about Chris Pine in the upcoming Amazon Studios' All the Old Knives

American actor Chris Pine, popular for his roles in the 2004 The Princess Diaries 2, plays the role of CIA agent Henry Pelham in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller All the Old Knives. Undoubtedly, Pine's action sequences from his previous works, including Wonder Woman 1984 and The Contractor will come into use as fans are expecting an action-stuffed spy thriller.

In an interview, the actor discussed All the Old Knives and his role in the spy thriller:

"This is probably one of the best scripts I’ve ever read - I’ve wanted to do it for five years. I love intelligent, European, sexy, elegant spy thrillers - I wish I could do them all the time! It’s a great love affair, wrapped up and embroiled in a thriller."

He added,

"I loved every part of this film. The writing is exquisite, the cobblestones, the fog, the turtlenecks - I’m in for it all! This is a film I would want to watch."

Kicking off his acting career with a role in a series titled ER (1994-2009), Chris Pine has a long list of successful films under his belt. Most renowned for his role as James T. Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek films from 2009 to 2016, Dungeons & Dragons, A Wrinkle in Time, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Rise of the Guardians are a few of his other works.

All the Old Knives is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 8 and people are urged not to miss out on this espionage thriller because these CIA agents in their suits and ties will not fail to impress.

