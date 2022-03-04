What was Chris Pine's breakout role? Actor appears in 'All the Old Knives' trailer with Thandiwe Newton

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in Prime Video's upcoming feature All the Old Knives. The spy thriller, which is an adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name written by Olen Steinhauer, is directed by Janus Metz.

Pine essays the role of Henry Pelham, a CIA operative assigned to find the mole among his colleagues, including his former lover Celia Harrison (Newton), when the CIA discovers that an insider has leaked information to terrorists, resulting in over a hundred deaths.

Actor Laurence Fishburne plays the head operative who pressurizes Henry into identifying the CIA double agent. However, the CIA zeroes in on Celia, who does not really act innocent and constantly serves as a challenge to Henry’s interrogations.

All the Old Knives, which stars Jonathan Pryce, Gala Gordon, Corey Johnson, Colin Stinton and Ahd Kamel, will release in select theaters in the US and globally on Prime Video on April 8, 2022.

A brief look into Chris Pine's acting career

Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk (Image via Paramount)

The 41-year-old actor made his feature film debut as Lord Devereaux in the 2004 movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. His breakout role was in the movie Star Trek (2009), in which he played Captain James T. Kirk.

Pine, who reprised his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), is also known for acting in movies like Unstoppable (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Hell or High Water (2016), The Finest Hours (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), A Wrinkle in Time (2018), Outlaw King (2018) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Chris Pine was born into a family of actors

Anne Gwynne, Gwynne Gilford & Robert Pine (Images via Public Domain)

Pine's maternal grandmother was Anne Gwynne, a silver screen actress who was considered one of the "leading scream queens." At the peak of her career, she appeared in classics like Black Friday (1940), The Black Cat (1941), and House of Frankenstein (1944).

Pine's mother, Gwynne Gilford, is a retired actress who starred in a number of TV shows back in the day. Throughout the '70s and '80s, Gilford acted in series like The Young Lawyers, Gunsmoke, and One Day at a Time. She also played Mrs. Winston in the 1987 live-action He-Man movie Masters of the Universe.

Pine and his parents (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pine's father, Robert Pine, is also an actor who starred on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and had a recurring role on NBC's CHiPs, which featured Gilford as well. Chris Pine's sister Katherine Pine is an actress too.

Pine will star in the upcoming 2022 movies The Contractor (directed by Tarik Saleh) and Don’t Worry Darling (directed by Olivia Wilde).

