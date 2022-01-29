Who is Kyle Allen? All about 'West Side Story' star as he replaces Noah Centineo as He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'

Kyle Allen will play He-Man/Prince Adam in an upcoming live-action Masters Of The Universe movie. Netflix and Mattel announced news of the West Side Story star replacing the former's star Noah Centineo in their film on Friday.

According to People, Masters Of The Universe will revolve around an orphan named Adam who discovers that he is the prince of a 'faraway land' and must 'quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force'.

The Lost City directors, Aaron and Adam Nee, also known as the Nee Brothers, who co-wrote the screenplay with David Callaham, will direct the film. Robbie Brenner, the executive producer of Mattel Films, will lead the project with Kevin McKeon as Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and DeVon Franklin will produce the film.

All about Kyle Allen and his upcoming He-Man movie

Kyle Allen was a member of the Junior Olympic National Team for a year (Image via Getty Images)

Kyle Allen is an American actor and dancer who rose to fame when he played Hawk Lane on the Hulu original series The Path. He was born to Karen Sprague and Tim Allen on October 10, 1994.

The 27-year-old attended a boarding school called The Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington DC. He practiced classical ballet for five years and acrobatics for six.

Allen was also a member of the Junior Olympic National Team for a year, while he is the brother of world-class gymnast Kristin Allen. Kyle made his movie debut in 2016 with the film 1 Night. He was cast in several movies and series like XX (2017), All My Life (2020), The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021), and American Horror Story (2018).

Brief about new Masters of the Universe movie

The Masters of the Universe movie Kyle Allen will lead was being developed at Sony for quite some years. Although the film has moved over to Netflix, the Japanese company will keep the rights to the project in China.

An earlier draft of the movie, the production of which will begin this summer, was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway at Sony. The role of He-Man was originally assigned to Noah Centineo.

Mattel first introduced the Masters of the Universe in 1982, with a series of action figures designed by toymaker Mark Taylor. The animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was released in 1983, bringing the action figures to life.

In 1987, Cannon Films released a live-action movie named Masters of the Universe with Dolph Lundgren as He-man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe with Dolph Lundgren as He-man (Image via Den of Geek)

There are two other He-Man-related series on Netflix, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (the second season of which will release on March 3), both of which first aired in 2021.

About the new movie which will star Kyle Allen, Mattel's executive producer, Robbie Brenner, stated:

"Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

A statement from Black, Blumenthal, and Tisch, the producers of the film, noted:

"We've always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia. This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners, and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience."

Kyle Allen will next be seen starring in Kyra Sedgwick's Space Oddity alongside Alexandra Shipp and Madeline Brewer. An upcoming movie titled The In Between, based on the book of the same name by Marc Klein, will also feature Allen.

