'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' review: He-man and the team return to save the universe once more

Masters of the Universe is an animated media franchise created by Mattel. The main premise of the show is the conflict between He-Man and Skeletor on the planet Eternia. It takes place in a hybrid setting of medieval sword and sorcery and sci-fi technology.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an extension of the original animated series and follows the continuing battle between Skeletor and He-Man over the power of Greyskull. Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2 has dropped on Netflix today. The season is divided into five episodes of around 30 minutes each, making the show a breezy watch.

A brief synopsis of 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2

Season 1 ended with Teela and the team succeeding in bringing Prince Adam (the alter-ego of He-man) from Preternia, only to discover that Skeletor was hiding in Evil-Lyn's scepter the entire time. Skeletor seizes the right opportunity and takes the Power Sword to become 'Skelegod', a more powerful version of his former self. Without the sword and the ability to channel the power of Greyskull, Adam is no longer the strongest man in the universe and the only force who could challenge Skeletor and take back Greyskull.

A few episodes into the show, the tables turn completely, and a new threat emerges in the form of Evil-Lyn. Being the new sorceress of Greyskull and commending unimaginable power, she unleashes her full force. She breaks away from Skeletor by stealing the sword from him and becoming the most powerful being ever.

This leads to an unlikely team-up between He-man and Skeletor to stop the greatest evil from destroying the universe. However, Teela saves the day by tapping into the power of sorcery, passed down to her by her mother. Teela's transformation into a sorceress is an emotional journey where she encounters her mother, who gives her strength. She saves the day by battling Evil-Lyn and eventually changing her for good and saving the universe from destruction.

Evil-Lyn, filled with existential dread, had decided to wipe out the entire universe. She had a vision from where she deduced that the universe was chaotic and filled with hurt and fear. Her childhood and her hatred for Skeletor played a part in her decision to wipe out the universe so that nothing existed.

In the battle between good and evil, good prevails, and the universe is saved once more. Skeletor is banished, and Evil-Lyn changes for the better. The series ends with a reunion at Point Dread. Teela is declared the new Sorceress of Greyskull, and the sword is returned to Adam to command the power of Greyskull when required. Adam was also reunited with his parents, from whom he had long been separated.

More about 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

With the showdown between Evil-Lyn and Teela, Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2 makes He-man more of a supporting character. Teela and Evil-Lyn's pasts are better explored, making them key characters in this series and adding depth to the show.

He-Man is sidelined and is seen in the final two episodes. It is only in the season finale that he comes back with full force and engages in battle. All the other times, it is just Prince Adam trying to prove that being a hero isn't about ripping trees, huge muscles, and the sword. But there is no doubt that it is Sarah Michelle Gellar's Teela and Lena Headey's Evil-Lyn who stole the show in the end.

The ambitious storyline, plot twists, and cutting-edge animation make Masters of the Universe: Revelation worth watching.

Season 2 ends with a glimpse of Skeletor, indicating that the eternal battle between Skeletor and He-man is not yet over. Fans can expect another season of the franchise to come up in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar