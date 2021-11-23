'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' ending explained: Does the eternal battle between He-man and Skeletor continue? 

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a reboot of Masters of the Universe, an animated media franchise created by Mattel. The main premise of the show is the conflict between He-Man and Skeletor over the power of Greyskull.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2 has dropped on Netflix today. Divided into 5 episodes of around 30 minutes each, the show has an ambitious storyline, a bunch of plot twists and cutting-edge animation which makes it a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

A plot overview of 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2

Last season ended with Teela succeeding in bringing Prince Adam (the alter-ego of He-man) from Preternia, with the help of a team, only to discover that Skeletor is not gone. He has been hiding in Evil-Lyn's scepter the entire time. Skeletor seizes his opportunity and takes the Power Sword to become 'Skelegod', a more powerful version of his former self. Left without the sword and the ability to channel the power of Greyskull, Adam is no longer the strongest man in the Universe and the only force who could challenge Skeletor and take back Greyskull.

However, a new threat emerges in the form of Evil-Lyn that forces an unlikely team-up between Skeletor and He-man, to stop her from snuffing out the entire Universe.

Ending of 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked welcome to the Master Class. please join in as we witness two acting legends -- Mark Hamill and Lena Headey -- work out a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revelations - Part 2, streaming TOMORROW ☠️ ⚡️ welcome to the Master Class. please join in as we witness two acting legends -- Mark Hamill and Lena Headey -- work out a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revelations - Part 2, streaming TOMORROW ☠️ ⚡️ https://t.co/4BXdrglnLc

Unfortunately, even this team-up won't be enough to stop the all powerful sorceress of Greyskull equipped with the Sword. A bloody battle between good and evil ensues while Adam and Skeletor try to keep Lyn distracted long enough to get the Sword of Power. Meanwhile, Teela taps into the power of socerry passed down from her mother, and engages Evil-Lyn in a battle. Eventually Teela manages to stop the villain by showing her the magnificence of the universe, and convincing her to give up her power. Lyn changes for the better and gives up on her ambition of destroying the Universe.

Eternia rebuilds itself after the battle and Lyn self-exiles in a peaceful location surrounded by the beauty of life. Teela is declared the new sorceress of Greyskull. The final scene shows Skeletor visiting his former acolytes who now worship an A.I. called Motherboard. This malevolent new entity transforms into a winged robotic giant when Skeletor attacks it, and plunges several claws into Skeletor, filling him with a techno-virus.

Interestingly, the robot displays the holographic symbol of Hordak, Skeletor's old mentor. It looks like Eternia will soon be facing another challenge, a new evil to fight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't miss Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2 streaming on Netflix now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi