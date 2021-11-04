How to play video games through Netflix

Netflix finally made the jump to video games on their livestreaming service. The announcement to start adding games to the Netflix subscription was made on November 2 as a surprise to many. The library isn't large by any means, but it's a start.

If Netflix fans are expecting major AAA blockbusters in the current library, expectations should certainly be curbed. While Netflix has started the journey to potentially have a true game streaming service, the available games so far are based on mobile platforms. Even then, the selection is very limited, but it comes with a base subscription regardless and can be some additional fun.

How to play the new Netflix video games through a mobile device

At the time of this writing, Netflix does not have any games available that can be played on PC or through a gaming console like Xbox or PlayStation. Instead, players will need an Android device. Unfortunately, Apple users will also have to sit this one out.

With an Android device in hand, users will need to have the Netflix app downloaded. A Netflix subscription will also be required for a profile along with the app. In the app itself, there will be a row set aside for games specifically, or they can be searched up by their given titles.

Once players choose a game that they want to play, they can select the game and be directed to the Google Play store. With the Netflix subscription, users can then download the game that they want. They aren't technically free because they require the initial subscription, but they don't cost anything extra.

What games can users play from Netflix?

So far, Nextflix has five separate titles that users can download and play from the Google Play store. They're general mobile games that players may have seen similar iterations of for the most part.

One game in particular that may be more unique is Stranger Things: 1984 or even Stranger Things 3: The Game, which appear to be the only licensed games on their lineup. Listed below are the five games available at the moment through Netflix.

Netflix games available to play on Android:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Teeter Up

Card Blast

Shooting Hoops

It's entirely possible, and even likely, that Netflix will continue to add more games in the future. Hopefully, all platforms will get their own chance at some titles.

