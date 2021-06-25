Who is Chase DeMoor? The pro football player starring on Netflix's dating show 

Pro football player Chase DeMoor has set hearts aflutter as a contestant on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” dating show. Instead of chasing quarterbacks, the 24-year-old defensive end is chasing the $100,000 reality show’s first prize.

As the second season of the popular Netflix show kicked off this week, let’s find out a little more about its pro football contestant, Chase DeMoor.

Chase Demoor's football background

From 2015-17, Chase Demoor played football for the College of Siskiyous in Weed, California. He then transferred to Central Washington University in Kittitas County, Washington.

During his playing career at CWU, DeMoor was named the Division II Special Teams Player of the Year by Hero Sports and had the most blocked kicks in the NCAA in 2018. DeMoor also played in two college bowl games.

Who does Chase DeMoor play football for?

In March this year, the six-foot-five, 250-pound defensive end signed for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League. DeMoor had previously spent time with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before they released him earlier this year.

The reality show star moved on from the Rattlers to play for the Houston Linemen in the Spring League this season. The Spring League is the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad.

DeMoor’s team, the Houston Linemen, won the Mega Bowl in June 2021. They defeated the Jousters 26-23 in a game broadcast on FOX.

Chase DeMoor's social media following

The young pro football player has a massive following on social media. DeMoor has over one million followers on TikTok, where he features in various football and dance videos.

On Instagram, the defensive end now has nearly 95,000 followers. The Netflix star's social media following is only set to grow after his appearance on the popular dating show.

