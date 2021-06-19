Linemen vs. Jousters prediction & match preview - June 19 | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

The Linemen and Jousters are set to face off in the Spring League championship game on Saturday. It was a short but intense Spring League season, but here we are, at its culmination.

The Linemen are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the Mega Bowl on Saturday. The Jousters barely hung on to the number one seed in the South Division with a 4-2 record but they did outlast the Generals by with a substantial point differential.

This Mega Bowl is shaping up to be a classic offense vs. defense matchup. The Linemen have the highest-scoring offense in the league, and the Jousters have a stingy defense. The Linemen have scored 177 points this season, while the Jousters have given up just 68 points this year.

Linemen vs. Jousters: How to watch | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

Date: June 19, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Location: Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas

Where to watch: FOX

Linemen vs. Jousters: Head-to-head | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

Linemen QB Ryan Willis

This will be the first meeting between the Jousters and Linemen during the 2021 Spring League season. The Linemen's offense will have their work cut out for them against a resolute Jousters defense. If the Linemen are aiming to wrap things up early, Ryan Willis will need to do what he's done all season: dominate.

Linemen vs. Jousters: Team news | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

Linemen

Linemen QB Ryan Willis

Ryan Willis has been the most effective quarterback during the 2021 Spring League season. The Linemen quarterback has racked up 1,680 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this year. Defensively, the Jousters may have given up the least amount of points in the Spring League but the Linemen have forced the most turnovers in this campaign with 12 caused turnovers.

The Mega Bowl matchup is set!#TSLLinemen (5-1) vs. #TSLJousters (4-2)

📅 Saturday, June 19th

⏰ 3pm ET

📺 FOX

🏟️ Rice Stadium (Houston)

The Mega Bowl matchup is set!#TSLLinemen (5-1) vs. #TSLJousters (4-2)

📅 Saturday, June 19th

⏰ 3pm ET

📺 FOX

🏟️ Rice Stadium (Houston)

Jousters

The Jousters' starting quarterback Luis Perez is currently third in the Spring League in passing touchdowns, having racked up seven so far. Defensively, the Jousters have forced nine total turnovers in 2021 and have only given up 68 total points. Cameron Scarlett has been a force in the backfield for the Jousters and will be a significant contributor during the Mega Bowl on Saturday.

Linemen vs. Jousters: Projected starters | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

Linemen

QB: Ryan Willis

RB: Tra Minter

WR: Ben Putman, Issac Zico, Reece Horn

TE: Delfonte Diamond

Jousters

QB: Luis Perez

RB: Jordan Cronkrite

WR: C.J. Worton, Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Damor'ea Stringfellow

TE: Dequan Hamilton

Linemen vs. Jousters: Prediction | Spring League 2021 Mega Bowl

In the offense vs. defense matchup on Saturday, the Linemen have a slight edge over the Jousters. In terms of offense, the Jousters will be hard-pressed to keep up with the high-scoring Linemen offense.

In all likelihood, Ryan Willis will have a massive game to cap off a successful Spring League season.

Prediction: Linemen 35-14 Jousters

