Spring league 2021 standings, scores, and highlights

The 2021 Spring League is nearing an end this week with a new champion set to be crowned on June 19, 2021. The Linemen and Jousters will fight in the Mega Bowl for the honor of being called champions of the 2021 Spring League.
The league will certainly take a lot of positives from the 2021 season, considering it was able to complete a full six-week schedule without any hiccups amidst the pandemic.
All eight Spring League teams have had productive seasons, and league officials are understandably confident heading into the Mega Bowl. The Linemen and Jousters have proven all season that they're the top two teams this year. THe Linemen are heading into the Mega Bowl riding on a five-game winning streak. Their only loss came in Week 1 of the season.
The Jousters are heading into the Mega Bowl with a 4-2 record. They lost a challenging game in Week 5 on a last-second Hail Mary. They were primed to enter the Mega Bowl 5-1, but anything can happen in the Spring League, as the Jousters learned on that fateful Saturday.
With the Mega Bowl scheduled for Saturday, June 19, here's a complete recap of the 2021 Spring League Season.
2021 Spring League final Division standings
North Division standings
Linemen: 5-1
- Points for: 177
- Points against: 117
Conquerors: 4-2
- Points for: 164
- Points against: 118
Alphas: 3-3
- Points for: 118
- Points against: 137
Aviators: 0-6
- Points for: 53
- Points against: 140
South Division standings
Jousters: 4-2
- Points for: 128
- Points against: 68
Generals: 4-2
- Points for: 131
- Points against: 110
Blues: 3-3
- Points for: 78
- Points against: 107
Sea Lions: 1-5
- Points for: 83
- Points against: 135
2021 Spring League week-by-week results
Week 1 results
Thursday, May 6th, Alphas 23, Aviators 9
Thursday, May 6th, Conquerors 27, Linemen 20
Friday, May 7th, Blues 15, Sea Lions 12
Saturday, May 8th, Generals 21, Jousters 19
Week 2 results
Saturday, May 15th, Alphas 26, Conquerors 21
Saturday, May 15th, Linemen 17, Aviators 3
Monday, May 17th, Sea Lions 17, Generals 13
Monday, May 17th, Jousters 28, Blues 7
Week 3 results
Thursday, May 20th, Conquerors 34, Aviators 7
Thursday, May 20th, Linemen 47, Alphas 7
Saturday, May 22nd, Generals 24, Blues 9
Saturday, May 22nd, Jousters 22, Sea Lions 7
Week 4 results
Thursday, May 27th, Linemen 46, Conquerors 39
Thursday, May 27th, Alphas 30, Aviators 6
Saturday, May 29th, Blues 19, Sea Lions 10
Saturday, May 29th, Jousters 22, Generals 11
Week 5 results
Thursday, June 3rd, Conquerors 27, Alphas 10
Friday, June 4th, Linemen 20, Aviators 19
Saturday, June 5th, Generals 39, Sea Lions 27
Saturday, June 5th, Blues 12, Jousters 10
Week 6 results
Friday, June 11th, Linemen 27, Alphas 22
Friday, June 11th, Conquerors 16, Aviators 9
Saturday, June 12th, Jousters 27, Sea Lions 10
Saturday, June 12th, Generals 23, Blues 16
2021 Spring League week-by-week Players of the Week
Week 1 North Division Player of the Week
Alphas, RB, Blake Morgan
- 14 carries for 139 rushing yards and 1 TD
- 9.9 yards per carrying
- Two catches for 24 yards
- League-high 139 rushing yards
- Team-high in receiving yards
Week 1 South Division Player of the Week
Generals, K/P, Lirim Hajrullahu
- 5/5 field goals
- Spring League record field goal: 59 yards
- Tied Spring League game record: 5 field goals
- Game-winning fourth-quarter field goal
Week 2 North Division Player of the Week
Alphas, WR, Tevon Wright
- Eight catches for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown
- 11.5 yards per reception
- Division high in receptions
- Division high in receiving yards
Week 2 South Division Player of the Week
Sea Lions, RB, LaDarius Galloway
- 21 rushes for 122 yards and one touchdown
- Six receptions for 29 receiving yards
- League high Week 2 rushing yards
- Team-high Week 2 receptions
- Spring League leader in rushing yards
Week 3 North Division Player of the Week
Linemen, QB, Ryan Willis
- 26/37, 293 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
- Rushing touchdown
- Spring League high in single-game passing yards
- Spring League high in single-game total touchdowns
- Spring League passing yard leader with 671 passing yards
- Spring League passing touchdowns co-leader with five passing touchdowns
Week 3 South Division Player of the Week
Jousters, P, Colton Schmidt
- Four punts during a downpour
- Two punts inside the five-yard line
- Two punts inside the ten-yard line
- Sea Lions average field position after punts: own five-yard line
Week 4 North Division Player of the Week
Linemen, WR, Michael Dereus
- Ten catches for 176 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown
- Spring League high in single-game receiving yards
- Spring League high in single-game receptions
- Spring League leader in receiving yards with 322 receiving yards
Week 4 South Division Player of the Week
Jousters, RB, Cameron Scarlett
- 25 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown
- 5.1 yards per carrying
- Two catches for 18 receiving yards
- The first game in the Spring League
Week 5 North Division Player of the Week
Linemen, WR, Reece Horn
- Five catches for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown
- 34-yard catch during the game-winning drive
- Tied for the Spring League with three receiving touchdowns
- Third in the Spring League for receiving yards with 290 receiving yards
- Fourth in the Spring League for receptions with 26 receptions
Week 5 South Division Player of the Week
Generals, RB, Darnell Holland
- Three total touchdowns
- Two kickoff returns for touchdowns
- 47-yard touchdown reception
- Five total touchdowns in the 2021 Spring League season
Week 6 North Division Player of the Week
Alphas, CB, Cornelius Sturghill
- Two total interceptions
- One interception was returned for a touchdown
- 88 total interception return yards
- One tackle for loss
Week 6 South Division Player of the Week
Generals, QB, Ryan Mallett
- 16/32, 206 passing yards, one touchdown
- No turnovers
- 2nd in the Spring League in passing yards with 1,139 passing yards
- 1 of 2 Spring League quarterbacks to break 1,000 passing yards in 2021
- Only Spring League quarterback to play 100% of their team's snaps