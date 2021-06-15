Spring league 2021 standings, scores, and highlights

The 2021 Spring League is nearing an end this week with a new champion set to be crowned on June 19, 2021. The Linemen and Jousters will fight in the Mega Bowl for the honor of being called champions of the 2021 Spring League.

The league will certainly take a lot of positives from the 2021 season, considering it was able to complete a full six-week schedule without any hiccups amidst the pandemic.

All eight Spring League teams have had productive seasons, and league officials are understandably confident heading into the Mega Bowl. The Linemen and Jousters have proven all season that they're the top two teams this year. THe Linemen are heading into the Mega Bowl riding on a five-game winning streak. Their only loss came in Week 1 of the season.

The Jousters are heading into the Mega Bowl with a 4-2 record. They lost a challenging game in Week 5 on a last-second Hail Mary. They were primed to enter the Mega Bowl 5-1, but anything can happen in the Spring League, as the Jousters learned on that fateful Saturday.

The Mega Bowl matchup is set!#TSLLinemen (5-1) vs. #TSLJousters (4-2)

📅 Saturday, June 19th

⏰ 3pm ET

📺 FOX

🏟️ Rice Stadium (Houston)

🎟️: https://t.co/XzMRoXyi4a pic.twitter.com/MYatFAjPvn — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 14, 2021

With the Mega Bowl scheduled for Saturday, June 19, here's a complete recap of the 2021 Spring League Season.

2021 Spring League final Division standings

Linemen QB Ryan Willis

North Division standings

Linemen: 5-1

Points for: 177

177 Points against: 117

Conquerors: 4-2

Points for: 164

164 Points against: 118

Alphas: 3-3

Points for: 118

118 Points against: 137

Aviators: 0-6

Points for: 53

53 Points against: 140

South Division standings

Jousters: 4-2

Points for: 128

128 Points against: 68

Generals: 4-2

Points for: 131

131 Points against: 110

Blues: 3-3

Points for: 78

78 Points against: 107

Sea Lions: 1-5

Points for: 83

83 Points against: 135

2021 Spring League week-by-week results

The Spring League

Week 1 results

Thursday, May 6th, Alphas 23, Aviators 9

Thursday, May 6th, Conquerors 27, Linemen 20

Friday, May 7th, Blues 15, Sea Lions 12

Saturday, May 8th, Generals 21, Jousters 19

Week 2 results

Saturday, May 15th, Alphas 26, Conquerors 21

Saturday, May 15th, Linemen 17, Aviators 3

Monday, May 17th, Sea Lions 17, Generals 13

Monday, May 17th, Jousters 28, Blues 7

Week 3 results

Thursday, May 20th, Conquerors 34, Aviators 7

Thursday, May 20th, Linemen 47, Alphas 7

Saturday, May 22nd, Generals 24, Blues 9

Saturday, May 22nd, Jousters 22, Sea Lions 7

Week 4 results

Thursday, May 27th, Linemen 46, Conquerors 39

Thursday, May 27th, Alphas 30, Aviators 6

Saturday, May 29th, Blues 19, Sea Lions 10

Saturday, May 29th, Jousters 22, Generals 11

Week 5 results

Thursday, June 3rd, Conquerors 27, Alphas 10

Friday, June 4th, Linemen 20, Aviators 19

Saturday, June 5th, Generals 39, Sea Lions 27

Saturday, June 5th, Blues 12, Jousters 10

Week 6 results

Friday, June 11th, Linemen 27, Alphas 22

Friday, June 11th, Conquerors 16, Aviators 9

Saturday, June 12th, Jousters 27, Sea Lions 10

Saturday, June 12th, Generals 23, Blues 16

2021 Spring League week-by-week Players of the Week

The Spring League

Week 1 North Division Player of the Week

Alphas, RB, Blake Morgan

14 carries for 139 rushing yards and 1 TD

9.9 yards per carrying

Two catches for 24 yards

League-high 139 rushing yards

Team-high in receiving yards

Week 1 South Division Player of the Week

Generals, K/P, Lirim Hajrullahu

5/5 field goals

Spring League record field goal: 59 yards

Tied Spring League game record: 5 field goals

Game-winning fourth-quarter field goal

Week 2 North Division Player of the Week

Alphas, WR, Tevon Wright

Eight catches for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown

11.5 yards per reception

Division high in receptions

Division high in receiving yards

Week 2 South Division Player of the Week

Sea Lions, RB, LaDarius Galloway

21 rushes for 122 yards and one touchdown

Six receptions for 29 receiving yards

League high Week 2 rushing yards

Team-high Week 2 receptions

Spring League leader in rushing yards

Week 3 North Division Player of the Week

Linemen, QB, Ryan Willis

26/37, 293 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Rushing touchdown

Spring League high in single-game passing yards

Spring League high in single-game total touchdowns

Spring League passing yard leader with 671 passing yards

Spring League passing touchdowns co-leader with five passing touchdowns

Week 3 South Division Player of the Week

Jousters, P, Colton Schmidt

Four punts during a downpour

Two punts inside the five-yard line

Two punts inside the ten-yard line

Sea Lions average field position after punts: own five-yard line

Week 4 North Division Player of the Week

Linemen, WR, Michael Dereus

Ten catches for 176 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown

Spring League high in single-game receiving yards

Spring League high in single-game receptions

Spring League leader in receiving yards with 322 receiving yards

Week 4 South Division Player of the Week

Jousters, RB, Cameron Scarlett

25 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown

5.1 yards per carrying

Two catches for 18 receiving yards

The first game in the Spring League

Week 5 North Division Player of the Week

Linemen, WR, Reece Horn

Five catches for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown

34-yard catch during the game-winning drive

Tied for the Spring League with three receiving touchdowns

Third in the Spring League for receiving yards with 290 receiving yards

Fourth in the Spring League for receptions with 26 receptions

Week 5 South Division Player of the Week

Generals, RB, Darnell Holland

Three total touchdowns

Two kickoff returns for touchdowns

47-yard touchdown reception

Five total touchdowns in the 2021 Spring League season

Week 6 North Division Player of the Week

Alphas, CB, Cornelius Sturghill

Two total interceptions

One interception was returned for a touchdown

88 total interception return yards

One tackle for loss

Week 6 South Division Player of the Week

Generals, QB, Ryan Mallett

16/32, 206 passing yards, one touchdown

No turnovers

2nd in the Spring League in passing yards with 1,139 passing yards

1 of 2 Spring League quarterbacks to break 1,000 passing yards in 2021

Only Spring League quarterback to play 100% of their team's snaps

Edited by Colin D'Cunha