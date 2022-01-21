Who is Kyra Sedgwick? All about Kevin Bacon's wife of 34 years as couple serenade farm animals in Instagram video

Actor Kevin Bacon, 63, shared a video of himself performing an acoustic duet with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, 56, on Instagram last Thursday.

The couple sat outside a barn with a thin layer of snow on the ground as they serenaded some farm animals on their family farm in Connecticut.

Kevin Bacon, who strummed on the guitar, and Kyra Sedgwick, who played the ukulele, performed a rendition of The Beatles' 1969 hit Two of Us as pigs, miniature ponies and goats grazed around them.

In the video, before sitting down on the seat outside the barn, Kevin Bacon petted a brown goat and stated:

"See this goat here, this is a Pygmy, which is why we're going to do this song,"

He then recited the preface before the duo got started with the song:

"'I Dig a Pygmy' by Charles Hawtrey and the Deaf Aids/Phase one, in which Doris gets her oats."

The sweet video ended with Sedgwick dancing to the end of the song and the couple assessing their own performance as "not bad at all."

Everything about Kyra Sedgwick and her history with Kevin Bacon

Bacon and Sedgwick have been married for nearly 34 years (Image via Getty Images/Steve Jennings)

Actress Kyra Sedgwick, who made her television debut at the age of 16 on the soap opera Another World, was born in New York City and has a theater degree from the University of Southern California.

Following her debut, she appeared in Hollywood movies like Singles (1992), Heart and Souls (1993), Something to Talk About (1995), and Phenomenon (1996). She also starred alongside Bacon in the movies Pyrates (1991) and The Woodsman (2004).

Sedgwick, best known for her role in the television series The Closer, won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance. She was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Television. She later went on to direct many episodes from several series as well as two television movies: Story of a Girl (2017) and Girls Weekend (2019).

Kyra Sedgwick first met Kevin Bacon at a play he was doing in the 70s. Coincidentally, a decade later, in 1987, the pair filmed the PBS film Lemon Sky (1988). That same year, Bacon proposed and the two went on to get married the following year in September (1988).

In 1989, they welcomed their son Travis. Three years later, Sedgwick gave birth to her second child with Bacon, their daughter, Sosie, in 1992. In 2013, Finding Your Roots, a PBS America series, looked into the couple's lineage and revealed that Bacon was Sedgwick's 9th cousin once removed.

Even after nearly 34 years of marriage, the couple are still going strong as they continue to speak well of each other in interviews and on social media platforms.

The pair celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary last September as Kevin Bacon shared a black and white photo of themselves dancing in front of a pool table, on the auspicious occasion.

