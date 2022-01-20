Who are Jamie Lee Curtis' parents? All about her famous lineage as 'Halloween' star reveals why she struggles with love

Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated with her famous parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh in a recent Instagram post as she shared a vintage black and white photo of the couple her sister sent her. In the caption of her post, she wrote:

"My sister sent me this. Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."

The actress went on to explain how divorces in her family affected her views on the idea of love:

"As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?"

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been open about how her parents' divorce affected her, added:

"There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce. I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide."

She concluded her message by writing:

"Happy hump day Janet and Tony. Thanks for love and life!"

Everything about the parents of Jamie Lee Curtis

Janet and Tony were married from 1951 to 1962 (Images via AP and an unknown source)

Jamie Lee Curtis was born in 1958 to Hollywood actress-singer-dancer-author Janet Leigh (born Jeanette Helen Morrison in 1927) and actor Tony Curtis (born Bernard Schwartz in 1925).

Janet, known for her iconic role in Psycho (1960), and Tony, who is said to have delivered his best performance in Some Like It Hot (1959), first met in 1950 at an RKO publicity party.

Tony, a young heartthrob, was still about to catch his big break, and Janet, a big Hollywood star, exchanged numbers shortly before Tony asked the actress out.

Later, Janet said yes to Tony's proposal when he asked her to marry her over a phone call while on a promotional tour. Despite studios trying to dissuade them, the couple tied the knot in June 1951.

The golden pair of Hollywood then moved into the same apartment building as Elizabeth Taylor and started a new life as a married couple.

Following their marriage, the couple started doing magazine shoots and interviews together, which helped Tony's career. They starred together in films like Houdini (1953) and The Black Shield of Falworth (1954).

Soon, Tony found Janet 'bossing him around' because of his lack of etiquette at parties and events. A jealous Tony then went on to have affairs with other actresses like Gloria DeHaven and Natalie Wood.

In 1956, their first daughter and Jamie's older sister Kelly's birth persuaded them to make their marriage work. But the couple's growing fame caused them big trouble in their relationship and Tony developed an addiction to drugs. They starred in more movies, such as The Vinkings (1958), The Perfect Furlough (1958) and Who Was That Lady? (1960). In 1958, Janet gave birth to Jamie Lee Curtis, who later called herself a "save-the-marriage" baby who had failed at her job.

Falling for 17-year old German actress Christine Kaufmann, Tony filed for divorce from Janet in 1962. The year after the divorce was settled in Mexico, Tony married Christine. Tony's marriage to Christine, with whom he shares two daughters, lasted until 1968.

Tony remarried four more times before he found love with Jill Vandenberg, whom he married in 1998 and stayed with until he died in 2010. He had two more sons from his marriage but disinherited his six children and left everything to Jill.

Following her divorce from her third husband, Janet met stockbroker Robert Brandt. The duo married six months later. Their marriage, a stable one, lasted from 1962 until Janet died in 2004.

Jamie Lee Curtis is married to her 37-year-long husband Christopher Guest, 73. Jamie shares two daughters (Annie, 35, and Ruby, 25) with her husband.

