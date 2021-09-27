When does Halloween Kills come out? Release date, where to watch, streaming details and more about the Michael Myers film

Universal Pictures dropped the first official teaser for Halloween Kills almost 11 months earlier. The same teaser fueled the excitement among fans and currently has over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

However, they had to wait until June of this year to get the official trailer of Halloween Kills. Needless to say, the snippet for the latest Michael Myers film was more than enough to send chills down everyone's spines.

Halloween kills looked like an appropriate follow-up to Universal Pictures' 2018 slasher film, Halloween. Michael Myers is all set to return to the silver screen in mid-October this year.

Halloween Kills: All about the upcoming Michael Myers slasher

When will the Halloween Kills release?

Halloween Kills will mark the return of Michael Myers (Image via Universal Pictures)

Halloween Kills was supposed to arrive on 16 October 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic threw in a spanner, postponing the release for almost a year. The movie finally premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 8 September 2021.

For the general audience, Halloween Kills will open in theaters on different dates around the globe. Here's the schedule for the film's arrival in cinemas:

14 October 2021 - Austria, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Netherlands, Peru, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine

Austria, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Netherlands, Peru, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine 15 October 2021 - UAE, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, UK, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA

UAE, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, UK, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA 20 October 2021 - Belgium and France

Belgium and France 21 October 2021 - Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Russia, and Slovakia

Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Russia, and Slovakia 22 October 2021- Spain and Lithuania

Spain and Lithuania 28 October 2021- Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore

Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore 29 October 2021- Japan

Apart from the theaters, Halloween Kills will also be released digitally in the USA.

When and where will Halloween Kills release online?

The film will release digitally on Peacock (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Jamie Lee Curtis starrer will be released online on 15 October 2021, and will exclusively be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock. Fans will be able to catch the upcoming slasher for 60 days. Anyone with a premium or premium plus membership will have access to the film.

Halloween Kills: Runtime

Halloween Kills has a runtime of one hour and 46 minutes (106 minutes).

Cast and characters

Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment in the series (Image via Universal Pictures)

The twelfth installment of the famous horror/slasher film franchise will have the following star cast:

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

as Laurie Strode James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape

as Michael Myers / The Shape Airon Armstrong portrays a younger version of Michael Myers

portrays a younger version of Michael Myers Judy Greer as Karen Nelson

as Karen Nelson Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

as Allyson Nelson Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

as Deputy Frank Hawkins Thomas Mann as young Frank Hawkins

as young Frank Hawkins Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers

as Marion Chambers Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam

as Lonnie Elam Tristian Eggerling as young Lonnie Elam

as young Lonnie Elam Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett

as Leigh Brackett Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam

as Cameron Elam Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle

as Tommy Doyle Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

as Lindsey Wallace Jibrail Nantambu as Julian Morrisey

as Julian Morrisey Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

as Sheriff Barker Brian F. Durkin as Deputy Graham

as Deputy Graham David Lowe as Lance Tovoli

as Lance Tovoli Carmela McNeal as Vanessa

Directed by David Gordon Green

A still from Halloween (2018) {Image via Universal Pictures}

Characters such as Marion Chambers, Tommy Doyle, and Leigh Brackett are returning to the franchise and are being portrayed by either a new face or the same actor from the original film.

Fans need to remember that Halloween Kills is part of the series' fourth timeline. Therefore, they need to revisit certain films of the franchise before diving into this one.

To learn more about each Michael Myers timeline, viewers can click here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul