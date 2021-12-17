Top 5 Hollywood actors who have acted in Bollywood movies

Quite a number of Hollywood actors have made their mark with their acting in movies produced in Bollywood, which is a term coined by combining the two words: 'Bombay' and 'Hollywood'.

And, Bollywood, the film industry based in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay), reportedly produces the highest number of films every year, compared to other film industries.

Top 5 Hollywood actors who were a part of Bollywood movies

1) Martin Henderson - Bride and Prejudice (2004)

Martin Henderson, best known for his role as Dr. Nathan Riggs in Grey’s Anatomy, once starred in the Bollywood movie Bride and Prejudice, directed by Gurinder Chadha. The movie, based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, featured Henderson as the love interest of the protagonist played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The cast of the movie included actors like Anupam Kher, Namrata Shirodkar and Peeya Rai Chowdhary.

2) Toby Stephens - Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Among the other Hollywood actors who acted in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Toby Stephens is an actor worth mentioning. The movie showcased the life of Mangal Pandey (played by Aamir Khan), an Indian sepoy who helped spark the Indian rebellion of 1857. Director Ketan Mehta cast Toby Stephens as Captain William Gordon, who formed a friendship with Mangal Pandey.

The film also starred Rani Mukherji, Ameesha Patel, Kirron Kher and other notable actors.

3) Clive Standen - Namastey London (2007)

Because of his performances in movies and shows like Vikings, Everest, Taken and Doctor Who, Clive Standen is a well known face all over the world. But not many people know of his appearance in the Bollywood movie Namastey London. Clive played the role of Charlie Brown, the boyfriend of the protagonist's (Akshay Kumar) love interest (Katrina Kaif).

This Vipul Amrutlal Shah movie had actors like Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel and Nina Wadia in supporting roles as well.

4) Sylvester Stallone - Kambakkht Ishq (2009)

Sylvester Stallone has always surprised people with his acting skills in movies like Rocky, Rambo, Rocky Balboa, and The Expendables.

In 2009, the actor appeared as himself in a movie named Kambakkht Ishq, directed by Sabbir Khan. In the movie, the actor saved the heroine, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from a group of goons.

Indian superstar Akshay Kumar starred as the protagonist in the movie.

5) Sir Ben Kingsley - Teen Patti (2010)

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood, Sir Ben Kingsley, played the role of a British mathematician, Perci Trachtenberg, in the movie Teen Patti, under Leena Yadav's direction.

Kingsley, known for his appearances in movies like Gandhi, Schindler’s List, Shutter Island, and Hugo, was cast alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Madhavan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raima Sen, Ajay Devgn and other actors.

