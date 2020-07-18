John Cena reacts to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being hospitalized due to COVID-19 

WWE legend John Cena's Instagram page is a gold mine of cryptic content. The 16-time World Champion's Instagram profile clearly mentions that the images posted on his feed won't include a caption, with the fans getting to interpret the meaning behind each picture.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan recently tested positive for COVID-19 soon after news came out that Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus.

Mere hours ago, it was reported by several news outlets that Aishwarya and her daughter had been moved to a hospital. India is currently holding the third spot in regards to the highest number of COVID-19 cases, having just surpassed the 1 million mark.

John Cena took to Instagram soon after to react to the unfortunate news in his own unique manner. Cena posted an image of Aishwarya, without adding a caption as usual. Check it out below:

John Cena occasionally acknowledges news concerning Indian celebrities on Instagram

The Press Trust of India was provided with an update by a hospital source, stating that Aishwarya and Aradhya are fine. meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been regularly updating his fans about his condition via Twitter ever since he was shifted to a hospital.

This isn't the first time that John Cena has acknowledged a Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. In the past, Cena has posted pictures of several Bollywood actors, and had recently paid a tribute to Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67.