John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor as Bollywood legend passes away at 67

John Cena and Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood legend and one of the biggest stars in the history of the Indian film industry, Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67. On Wednesday morning, the veteran star was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. In what came as a pleasant surprise to WWE fans from India amidst these trying times, John Cena paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor via his official Instagram handle.

JohnCena simply posted a picture of Kapoor, and it didn't take long for the comment section to get flooded with replies, most of them coming from the Indian subcontinent. Longtime fans of Rishi Kapoor hailed John Cena for taking the time to pay tribute to one of the finest artists the Indian film industry has ever seen. Check out the post below:

John Cena's (weird) connection with India

John Cena is known for posting cryptic images on his official Instagram account, with zero explanation in the caption. In the past, Cena has posted photos featuring Indian celebs like Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952 in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra. Over a career that spanned decades, Kapoor became one of the biggest heartthrobs of Bollywood. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. After a two-year battle, Kapoor succumbed to the disease, and has left behind a legacy that would be incredibly hard to replicate.

The Sportskeeda community offers its heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family.