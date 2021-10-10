Sylvester Stallone congratulates Tyson Fury for trilogy win over Deontay Wilder, shares old photo of the WBC champion's Apollo Creed tribute

Sylvester Stallone kept a close eye on the highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The Hollywood superstar, who is a boxing enthusiast, congratulated Fury on his stunning knockout win over 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Taking to Instagram, Stallone posted a throwback picture of Fury paying homage to the iconic Apollo Creed character from the Rocky series. Walking out for his fight against Tom Schwarz in 2019, 'The Gypsy King' donned Creed's famous gear as depicted in Rocky.

Tyson Fury before his WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title fight against Tom Schwarz

Stallone praised Fury for his spectacular showing, while acknowledging Wilder's sheer willingness to continue fighting despite sustaining heavy damage.

"Hey, super congratulations to TYSON FURY for that incredible display of championship strength, guts and courage! Also, tremendous respect to Deontay Wilder who proved he is every inch of a warrior! This is why I love the sport so much."

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder entertained the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on Saturday night. A total of five knockdowns were recorded in their entertaining battle, with Fury having the last laugh.

In the 11th frame, Fury connected a clean punch to the side of Wilder's head that sent the American to the canvas.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥 #FuryWilder3 This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/GJTxP3qbxt

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday. The other three major belts belong to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, who recently dethroned Anthony Joshua.

Following Fury's win over Deontay Wilder, boxing fans are anticipating a title unification bout between the 33-year-old Brit and Usyk. However, Eddie Hearn confirmed yesterday that Joshua's team have triggered his rematch clause with the Ukrainian.

Fury, though, isn't concerned about his next opponent. 'The Gypsy King' said he wants to take a break from active competition and spend time with his family.

"We'll see. I've just earned a well-earned break from everything. I've been away from me family, I've only been home for two weeks over the past six months," he revealed during his post-fight press conference. "Before I think about fighting other men, I'm going to bask in this victory because this tonight was one of my greatest wins."

