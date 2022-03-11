"no and no": Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton's red carpet look fails to impress netizens

Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine made an appearance on the red carpet for a special screening of their latest movie, All The Old Knives, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Both the stars looked unique and presented a fresh look, which fans certainly didn't expect. Thandiwe looked glamorous in a sultry outfit, while Chris stole the show with his bearded look.

Thandiwe wore a dress from Rodarte's Summer Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, while Chris Pine showed up looking handsome in a white suit. Although the stars brought their A-games in terms of fashion, fans weren't impressed by these new looks and mocked them. One fan commented:

A comment by Instagram user @cindyjtenner (Image via Sportskeeda)

It wasn't only @cindyjtenner who wasn't impressed by the looks presented by the co-stars, Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine, as many other fans trolled their looks in the comment section.

Fans reaction to Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine at the movie screening of 'All The Old Knives'

Fans not impressed by the looks of co-stars for the movie All The Old Knives (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were extremely disappointed by how the movie's co-stars were styled at the screening of their latest movie, All The Old Knives. According to fans, Thandiwe Newton was wearing a "rag" and "strange outfit."

However, for Chris Pine, fans weren't pointing out his outfit, but his new, fully-grown beard, which certainly made him look a lot "older" for his age.

Julie McCoy @LAjuliemccoy Forget the facial hair, which I hate. Does Chris Pine have a humongous head, or is this a really weird angle? Forget the facial hair, which I hate. Does Chris Pine have a humongous head, or is this a really weird angle? https://t.co/rfWQe769yR

Brian Collins @BrianWCollins I just saw Chris Pine with a beard and I'm considering a serious life change I just saw Chris Pine with a beard and I'm considering a serious life change https://t.co/ywh3xFQWZT

RG3 @rascalgas Chris Pine would look 20 years younger if he shaved his beard Chris Pine would look 20 years younger if he shaved his beard https://t.co/ANzrm4JuwR

One fan hilariously stated that if Chris were to shave his beard, he would immediately look 20 years younger. It seems that fans aren't ready for the star to grow old and want him to be the young, daring Chris they know from the Star Trek franchise.

Witty fans pointed out the similarities to 'disco' Leonard McCoy, the iconic doctor in Star Trek. A few fans loved the new look on the stars and were even ready to join in as the third wheel.

Sean M. Donovan @mrseanmdonovan Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton at the premiere of their film ALL THE OLD KNIVES. Damn if this is the couple asking me to be their third I'm in Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton at the premiere of their film ALL THE OLD KNIVES. Damn if this is the couple asking me to be their third I'm in https://t.co/TflC26kAcf

LeVar Anthony @igasu Chris Pine and Thandi Newton are serving some m************ looks Chris Pine and Thandi Newton are serving some m************ looks https://t.co/9ULmMXWLX4

Chris Pine's newest feature might not look great to everyone, but some fans are definitely loving this look.

annie @chrisfinepine #chrispine excuse me sir but how dare you excuse me sir but how dare you 😩 #chrispine https://t.co/wJFCZmYfL5

agirlnamedally (Taylor’s Version) ☁️🪐🌸🌈⚡️ @ally_sheehan chris pine is looking like a cult leader and i can say with absolute certainty that i’d join in a heartbeat chris pine is looking like a cult leader and i can say with absolute certainty that i’d join in a heartbeat https://t.co/iawc5zUxlX

jenny @jlebbs you guys - a new iteration of Chris pine just dropped 🥲🤤 it’s beautiful you guys - a new iteration of Chris pine just dropped 🥲🤤 it’s beautiful https://t.co/HPe58TP5F6

Instagram user @ally_sheehan was of the opinion that Chris looked like a "cult leader" and expressed her willingness to join his cult just for his handsome appearance. Thandiwe Newton wasn't far behind when it came to fans impressed with her bold look.

brittny pierre @sleep2dream An outfit to steal our men, I see you Thandiwe Newton! An outfit to steal our men, I see you Thandiwe Newton! https://t.co/MwKXWnurng

More about Thandiwe Newton's 'All The Old Knives' look

Thandiwe Newton wore a Rodarte dress from Laura and Kate Mulleavy's Summer Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the look, Newton took help from her stylist Erin Walsh and her assistant Madeline Kennedy, while showing up in a gown that had two black swaths of fabric holding up an embroided floral skirt.

The black swaths offered very little coverage and showcased the star's cleavage as well as abdomen, layering the revealing dress with a black leather jacket. To accessorize, the star wore 'Royal Orb' earrings and a 'Heritage' ring by Muzo, a Colombian jeweler. The actress also wore a Kavant & Sharart diamond wave ring.

She completed her look with a subtle makeup done by @gergieeisdell and a cornrow braid hairstyle by @angekuc_hair. The actress also showed off her chest tattoo, which is in the shape of a heart. She expressed her support for Ukraine by wearing a ribbon with the country's national flag color pinned on her jacket.

