Slow Horses cast list: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and others star in Apple TV Plus series

Apple TV+ is dropping Slow Horses this April, starring Gary Oldman and Jonathan Pryce, and viewers cannot keep calm over the star studded series. Adapted from Mick Herron's Slough House series, the story follows a team of M15 intelligence agents who have been sent to Slough House as punishment for committing career-ending mistakes.

The boredom of the slow-paced work environment at Slough House quickly turns exciting when River Cartwright, a washed-up intelligence agent, embarks on a mission to get to the bottom of a kidnapping that could potentially lead to a spectacle over the internet. Catch the series on April 1, 2022, on Apple TV+.

The cast of Slow Horses

The cast of Slow Horses is led by Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, who plays the lead role of Jackson Lamb, and Kristin Scott Thomas. The duo will be joined by Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Olivia Cooke, Freddie Fox, Jonathan Pryce, Sophie Okonedo, Rosalind Eleazar, and Dustin Demri-Burns.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Slow Horses star Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the deeply miserable and disinterested boss of Slough House. Oldman, an English actor and filmmaker, is known for his versatility and intense acting style. He has been a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and three British Academy Film Awards.

Oldman first rose to fame with his role as the S*x Pistols musician Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy in 1986. He has since made his name by playing the roles of Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK, and Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies.

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Kristin Scott Thomas plays the role of Diana Taverner, the deputy director of Slough House, in Slow Horses. Scott is an English actress who is a five-time BAFTA Award and Olivier Award nominee. She won the hearts of her audience as well as the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994). In 2008 the actress won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the movie The Seagull. Scott was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in for her role in the 1996 film The English Patient.

Catch the spy espionage series on the first day of April for a thrilling adventure from the comfort of home.

