What time will WeCrashed Episode 5 air on Apple TV Plus? Release date, plot and more explored

WeCrashed is a limited period visually impressive and gripping drama series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. It is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which made its arrival on March 18, 2022, on Apple TV+. It chronicles the epic story of the rise and fall of the startup company WeWork and its former CEO, Adam Neumann.

Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg have co-written and co-created the mini-series. They are also the showrunners for WeCrashed, while Glenn Ficarra and John Requa served as the directors of the series.

Since the series was released on Apple TV+, it has been getting a lot of positive responses from viewers. It is pretty evident that viewers of the show are curious and quite intrigued to discover what the series unveils in its fifth episode.

WeCrashed Episode 5 is all set to air on Apple TV+

What is the release date of the 5th episode of the mini-series?

Episode 5 of the mini-series is set to arrive on April 1, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Episode 5 has been titled "Hustle Harder". Reportedly, the episode will be approximately 49 minutes long. According to the description for Episode 5 of the limited series, dropped by Apple TV+:

"After a huge investment, WeWork is firmly in the big leagues—and Adam is ready to take aim at his competition. Rebekah's friendship is strained."

How many episodes will be left after Episode 5 drops?

The Apple TV+ original limited period series has eight episodes in total, which denotes that after the release of the 5th episode, there will be only three episodes left for viewers to enjoy.

At what time will Episode 5 of the series air?

Those who have been following the series from the beginning are incredibly eager to witness the turn of events this upcoming new episode will bring.

Episode 5 will be airing on Apple TV+ at approximately 9 pm PT / 12 am ET / 5 am GMT on April 1 (Friday), 2022. New episodes arrive on the popular streaming service Apple TV+ every Friday.

What can be expected from Episode 5 of the mini-drama series?

Previously, the Apple TV+ mini-series WeCrashed witnessed Rebekah trying to pursue a brand new friendship after she started to feel overshadowed and sidelined following Adam’s newfound immense fame on the climb and the jaw-dropping growth of WeWork.

In Episode 5, as suggested by the description given by Apple TV+, viewers will get to see Rebekah's newly developed friendship starting to face particular challenges.

After Episode 4 of the series left viewers on the very edge, it is safe to say that Episode 5 can be expected to be a dramatic rollercoaster ride.

Don't forget to catch WeCrashed Episode 5, arriving on Apple TV+ on April 1 (Friday), 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar