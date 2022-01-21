What happened to WeWork? All about the company as Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway impress in 'WeCrashed' trailer

WeCrashed, an upcoming Apple TV+ limited drama series, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is all set to depict the story of the ultimate rise and fall of the company WeWork. That's with the intense love story of Adam Neumann, the founder of the company, and Rebekah Neumann, his wife, blooming at the very heart of it.

Since Apple dropped the teaser trailer for the series, the unrecognizable look of Jared Leto, combined with impressive glimpses of acting by both the stars, and the intriguing events showcased in the trailer, has started to create a lot of anticipation and excitement among the viewers. WeCrashed will be premiering on March 18 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. This will then be followed by one episode every week until April 22, 2022.

The trailer for 'WeCrashed'

Take a closer look at how the teaser trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, WeCrashed unravels.

Glistening, tragic and dramatic

Apple Tv+ released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series WeCrashed, which took inspiration from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork on January 19, 2022. The trailer begins with Jared Leto playing the role of the founder of WeWork, Adam Neumann, saying, "This is what tomorrow looks like. Let there be lights."

The rest of the trailer follows rapid glimpses of the company's outmost rise and fall, with dazzling parties and a larger-than-life lifestyle led by its founder, Adam, in between. Anne Hathaway, who plays the role of Rebekah Neumann, is always seen by the side of her husband Adam, spreading positive and inspirational messages. The teaser trailer, however, does not give away much about the curve of this journey full of glistening upheavals. However, it did give away enough for the viewers to anticipate that it's going to be quite the captivating story.

What happened to the company WeWork?

WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple Tv+ miniseries, will chronicle the avaricious rise and usescapable fall of the company WeWork, due to the over ambitiousness and the ludicrous persona of its founder, Adam Neumann, who was once considered a Silicon Valley inventor who was ready to change the world.

Launched in 2010, WeWork rapidly reached its peak and had co-working spaces in approximately 29 countries and 110 cities with a collective valuation of $47 billion. Rebekah, Adam Neumann's wife, was named WeWork's impact officer, while also managing WeGrow, the education program of WeWork. The planned flotation of WeWork on the stock market halted and its investors tarnished the company, which made its value diminish to $10billion.

Neumann's larger-than-life lifestyle fundamentally drove the thriving company, WeWork, straight into the ground. The company was salvaged by SoftBank, a big Japanese technology investment fund, led by Masayoshi Masa, which paid Adam Neumann approximately $1.7 billion just to step down in October 2019. SoftBank retained WeWork at approximately $8 billion and took a 80% stake.

Where is Neumann now?

As reported, Adam Neumann now keeps a low profile. Once valued at $4 billion, the former founder of WeWork has lost quite a lot amid all the turmoil faced by the company. He is definitely not a billionaire anymore, however, he likely is not suffering or struggling. Reportedly, he has made several big investments, which include $30 million in Hello Alfred, a real estate start-up.

Also Read Article Continues below

WeCrashed will be arriving on Apple TV+ on March 18, 2022. You definitely don't want to miss the epic crash.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider