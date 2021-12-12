"They're just such hardworking maniacs" - Actor Jared Leto attends UFC 269 and takes his 'hat off' for the fighters 

Fight fan Jared Leto was in attendance at the recently concluded UFC 269. The 'Thirty Seconds to Mars' frontman was seen sporting an orange, fuzzy hat with ear flaps.

UFC's official Instagram handle posted a reel wherein an amazed Leto was seen acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the fighters.

The one-time Academy Award winner said:

"My hat goes off to all of these people. They're just such hardworking maniacs, dedicated. And it's hard - I couldn't imagine stepping in that ring, so I'm rooting for everybody tonight. And... Happy to be here."

UFC 269 delivered as expected

UFC 269 was a big hit. The event set the record for the biggest gate of a non-Conor McGregor card in T-Mobile Arena history.

Tai Tuivasa and Dominick Cruz stole the show in the prelims. Tuivasa demolished Augusto Sakai in Round 2 and brought out the 'shoey' to get the crowd going.

Old-timer Dominick Cruz came back from adversity to win a decision after surviving an early knockdown against Pedro Munhoz.

The first fight on the main card – Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva – set the tone for what was to come. 'Sugar' Sean knocked Paiva out in the first round to bring up his third straight win.

Things didn't go as planned for Cody Garbrandt. The former UFC bantamweight champion was knocked out in the first round of his flyweight debut by the surging Kai Kara-France.

The third fight on the card was a welterweight contest that saw Geoff Neal grind out a hard-fought split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

In the co-main event, Julianna Pena produced one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history to become the women's bantamweight champion with a second-round submission victory over Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes.

Charles Oliveira heads back after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 (Credits: Getty Images)

Finally, Charles Oliveira capped off a memorable night with a stunning submission win over Dustin Poirier to successfully retain his lightweight title.

