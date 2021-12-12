Watch: Tai Tuivasa does his trademark 'shoey' on the fence after UFC 269 win over Augusto Sakai 

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on another spectacular performance on display at UFC 269 as he knocked out his opponent Augusto Sakai in the opening seconds of the second round.

For the post-fight celebration, 'Bam Bam' climbed the octagon fence and performed his infamous 'shoey' ritual which involves drinking beer out of a shoe.

You can watch the clip of Tai Tuivasa's knockout as well as the 'shoey' below:

Doing the 'shoey' once was seemingly not enough for the Australian. During his walk back from the octagon, Tuivasa interacted with multiple fans and accepted beer from them. An example of that can be seen in the clip below:

During his media interaction in the lead-up to UFC 269, 'Bam Bam' was asked about the number of times he had performed the 'Shoey'. Tuivasa responded in a hilarious manner, saying:

"How many times has a priest been to church? It'll be up there with one of them. Not too sure, a few. . . The trick is, I don't use my shoe. i never use my shoe. I'm not that silly. But yeah, it's usually someone else's shoe. I don't know, I've never really done one out of my own." said Tai Tuivasa.

Tai Tuivasa hilariously walked out to 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua for the fight

Tai Tuivasa had an interesting choice for the walkout song for UFC 269. The Australian walked out to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' for his heavyweight showdown against Augusto Sakai. The odd selection appeared to have worked for 'Bam Bam' as he managed to add another highlight-reel worthy knockout to his resume.

You can watch a clip of Tai Tuivasa walking out to 'Barbie Girl' below:

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata Tai Tuivasa only deals in’ 90s bangers. No one else on the roster could pull or Barbie girl but Bam Bam #UFC269 Tai Tuivasa only deals in’ 90s bangers. No one else on the roster could pull or Barbie girl but Bam Bam #UFC269 https://t.co/EAooOsTvdM

With his knockout finish on December 11, Tuivasa extended his winning streak in the promotion to four.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 28-year-old has seven wins in the UFC and out of those, six have come by knockout. The Australian has had a total of 16 professional MMA fights and currently holds a record of 14-3.

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by David Andrew