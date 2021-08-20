5 insanely entertaining UFC fighters who deserve more attention

The UFC has one of the largest pools of talented fighters in the world. It is also one of the most active MMA promotions in the world, with a fight event taking place almost every week throughout the year. With UFC champions and top-tier fighters taking all the attention and fame, it is difficult to keep track of lower-rung athletes who are equally as entertaining.

While only some of these fighters are relatively new, they are usually on fight cards that do not enjoy as big a pull as the ones featuring the UFC's biggest stars. Nonetheless, these fighters have proven to be extremely skilled and violent inside the octagon.

Here are five insanely entertaining UFC fighters who deserve more attention:

#5. Aleksandar Rakic - UFC light heavyweight

UFC 259: Thiago Santos v Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic joined the UFC in 2017 with an 8-1 record in his MMA career. The Austrian light heavyweight instantly showed immense potential by picking up four straight wins, two of which were knockouts. His first fight against a top-ten UFC light heavyweight ended sideways as he lost against Volkan Oezdemir via split decision.

However, 'Rocket' proved he was not just any newcomer but a potential title contender. He bounced back with another winning streak, defeating top-tier fighters Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos via knockout. As a result, Aleksandar Rakic earned the third spot in the UFC light heavyweight ranks.

Aleksandar Rakic is a highly entertaining fighter and is desperate to get a title shot. With a background in kickboxing and a 14-2 MMA record with ten stoppages, he definitely deserves more main-event fights.

He is bound to clash with No.2-ranked UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka. The fight hasn't been booked yet, but the whole MMA community would agree that this is the fight to make. In a Twitter post, Rakic challenged Prochazka and said:

"My last fight was in March and here I am still waiting for a fight. We all know the fight to make. You call yourself Samurai but you want the @ufc fans to wait until 2022? I'm free and ready anytime the rest of the year!"

