5 things you need to know about UFC flyweight sensation Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber is a young MMA fighter who is tipped to be the next big thing in the UFC women's flyweight division. Making her UFC debut in 2018, 'The Future' has proven to be more than just another name in the rankings. She is 9-2 in her young MMA career, and has displayed a fight IQ and determination that belies her years.

Barber's most recent fight was against another youngster in the UFC women's flyweight division, Miranda Maverick. Barber proved to be the better fighter of the two, eking out a split-decision victory following a slugfest. The 23-year-old UFC athlete is not just a promising championship candidate but also a future Hall of Famer.

However, sitting in the 13th spot in the UFC women's flyweight rankings, she has a long way to go. In this article, we look at five interesting facts about UFC flyweight sensation Maycee Barber.

#5 Maycee Barber trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Rener Gracie and Ryron Gracie

Maycee Barber (centre) with Ryron Gracie (left) and Rener Gracie (right)

Maycee Barber is training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Rener and Ryron Gracie of the Gracie family. Rener Gracie is the grandson of grandmaster Helio Gracie and the second-eldest son of grandmaster Rorion Gracie, who was among some of the first family members to bring Gracie jiu-jitsu to the United States. He is also the coach of UFC veteran Brian Ortega.

Mayce Barber has a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and she uses the martial art form with complete dominance. The first two stoppage wins of her career came via submission, including an armbar on her MMA debut in 2017.

Apart from being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, Maycee Barber has a 2nd-degree black belt in Karate. She is quite skilled as a striker, and has been victorious in many of her bouts, riding on her high-volume striking. 'The Future' has five knockout wins in her MMA career, including a first-round TKO win against Gillian Robertson at UFC on ESPN 6.

She has proven to be a well-rounded MMA fighter, which sets her up to be a dominant force in the UFC women's flyweight division.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav