Askar Askarov has taken the UFC Flyweight division on notice ever since stepping inside the octagon back in September of 2019. In just over an year, Askarov has picked up two straight victories after his debut against Brandon Moreno ended in a draw. Since then, Askarov has picked up notable victories over Tim Elliot and Alexandra Pantoja. Askarov is ranked #3 in the UFC Flyweight rankings, and will look to challenge the Champion after another win inside the octagon.

Askar Askarov remains undefeated inside the octagon, with a single draw against Brandon Moreno in his MMA career. Moreno is currently ranked #2 in the UFC Flyweight rankings, with Jospeh Benavidez at #1.

Earlier UFC President Dana White announced that Cody Garbrandt would drop down a weight class to challenge the new UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo for the Championship belt in an attempt to hold Championship belt across two divisions. This leaves Brandon Moreno and Askar Askarov without an opponent.

Should Askar Askarov face Brandon Moreno next?

UFC Fight Night: Askar Askarov

Askar Askarov and Brandon Moreno have a rivalry to settle. Back in September of 2019, both the fighters settled ona split decision draw. Switch to August of 2020, Moreno and Askarov are the top ranked fighters of the division. There is a reason to believe that Askar Askarov might face Jospeh Benavidez next. However, Moreno has impressive victories over Kai Kara France and Jussier Formiga and might look to secure his chance at the gold by beating Benavidez.

Be that as it may, sooner or later, with the way that Askarov has been performing inside the octagon, he'd get a title opportunity down the line. The interesting thing to note here is how Askar Askarov has been able to achieve such success within a year's time in the UFC. Askarov is a qualified grappler and relies mostly on his wrestling credentials to dominate his opponents. He is extremely dangerous on the ground with multiple submission victories to his name.

However, Askarov has an extremely impressive striking game. He manages distance well, and has an impeccable jab. He was able to out-strike someone as talented as Alexandra Pantoja, who exhibited great take-down defense to keep the fight on feet against a dominant wrestler like Askar Askarov.

I really don’t think that rent a champ gets past Askar. He has no wrestling point period! @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/w0NQOfUZRi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 22, 2020

Askarov is extremely efficient on the ground, and has the ability to submit his opponents with wide range of submission moves. He has picked up submission victories through twister, anaconda choke, rear-naked choke, guillotine choke, and an arm bar. He is quick on his feet, and has the ability to win rounds with his wrestling skills. Askarov is a threat to the entire division, and if he continues like how he has been performing, he can certainly grab the gold in the future.

With that being said, with in a year Askar Askarov ahs showed why he is one of the best Flyweight fighters in the division right now. We already have a Champion from Dagestan in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and with Petr Yan winning the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 251, Askar Askarov could become the third Russian to hold the UFC gold.